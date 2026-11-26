MENAFN - GetNews) 2026 Season 7 continues with stories of survival, family, creativity, personal transformation and life experiences that challenge the way we see the world.

CORNWALL, ONTARIO, CANADA - Nov. 26, 2026 - Stories of survival, cancer, family, creativity, travel, personal growth and unexpected life experiences will take centre stage this December as Teatime with Miss Liz announces 28 live guest conversations for the final month of 2026.

Continuing its seventh season under the theme 777: Transformation, Growth and Alignment Through Adversity, the platform brings together people from different backgrounds to share their stories, books, knowledge and services. Throughout Season 7, host Elizabeth Jean Olivia Gagnon, known as Miss Liz, has welcomed more than 200 guests, creating opportunities for conversations that reach beyond introductions and explore the experiences behind each person.

December's programme offers a wide range of subjects and reading interests. Audiences can expect conversations touching on personal memoirs, cancer journeys, family relationships, spirituality, travel, the arts, entertainment, beauty, music, professional development and creative expression.

Among the month's highlights are two particularly meaningful returning guests. Jeff Rasley makes his seventh appearance, sharing his book I'm Dying, an intensely personal account of his life and his experience with cancer. Wendy W. L. Hawkin also returns for her third visit, bringing updates and discussing her new book, To Forge a Family. Over time, both have become more than familiar guests to Miss Liz. They have developed genuine friendships with her and have been among the show's strongest supporters.

Other December highlights include Christine Dillard discussing The Truth She Showed Me and Carol Mitchell presenting A Good Haunting on December 1. Author Liisa Lani joins the programme on December 4. On December 16, artist Crista Cloutier discusses The Working Artist during a special 1 PM Eastern Time conversation. Patti Shales Lefkos brings Nepal One Day at a Time to the table on December 17, followed by jazz vocalist Kat Gang.

The programme also makes room for conversations about film and professional wrestling, with Vinith Murthy discussing An Order from the Sky on Christmas Eve and professional wrestler Doug Masters, known as“Pretty Boy”, closing the year on December 31.

For Miss Liz, the cup at her table represents something much bigger than a beverage. It represents each guest's own story, knowledge, books, experiences and services. Everyone brings something different to share, and every conversation offers an opportunity for audiences to discover a new perspective.

Her T E E philosophy, Transcend, Embrace, Envision, encourages people to move beyond limitations, embrace their experiences and envision new possibilities.

Viewers are invited to join the live conversations on YouTube, ask questions, share comments and become part of the discussion. At Teatime with Miss Liz, the guests bring the T E A, and the audience becomes part of the experience.

December 2026 Guest Schedule

All times are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

December 1: 3 PM Christine Dillard | 7 PM Carol Mitchell

December 2: 3 PM Peter T. Pontsa | 7 PM Jo Szewczyk

December 3: 3 PM Afroza Begum | 7 PM Stephanie Boag

December 4: 7 PM Liisa Lani

December 8: 3 PM Jeff Rasley | 7 PM Wendy W. L. Hawkin

December 9: 7 PM Jared Grace

December 10: 3 PM Terrie Sizemore | 7 PM Brenda Posey

December 11: 3 PM Morley M. Robbins | 7 PM Mark Stackpole

December 15: 3 PM Bryce North | 7 PM Adrienne Giffen

December 16: 1 PM Crista Cloutier

December 17: 3 PM Patti Shales Lefkos | 7 PM Kat Gang

December 21: 7 PM Sharon Butala

December 22: 3 PM Tiyon L. Simpson | 7 PM Alice Fitzpatrick

December 24: 3 PM Vinith Murthy

December 29: 3 PM Robert Wolf | 7 PM Dr. Eugene Antenucci

December 30: 7 PM Robert Custus

December 31: 7 PM Doug Masters

About Teatime with Miss Liz

Teatime with Miss Liz is an international interview platform hosted by Elizabeth Jean Olivia Gagnon. Across seven seasons, Miss Liz has created a space for guests from around the world to share their stories, books, knowledge and services. Her approach is built on listening, respect and the belief that every person has something meaningful to bring to the table.

T E E: Transcend. Embrace. Envision.

Join the conversations:

Website:

YouTube: @Misslizsteatimes