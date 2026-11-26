MENAFN - GetNews)"Huizhou Huaying Electronics Technology Co., Ltd."Huaying offers stock and custom film-covered wire for transformers and inductors, with PET or polyimide insulation and copper or aluminum conductor diameters from 0.10 to 3.0 mm.

HUIZHOU, China - Nov. 26, 2026 - Huizhou Huaying Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. offers stock and custom film-covered wire for manufacturers of transformers, resonant inductors and on-board chargers. Huaying wraps polyester or polyimide film around an enameled stranded conductor or Litz wire. For a custom sample, buyers can specify the conductor construction, insulation material and maximum finished diameter. These choices are particularly relevant when an equipment manufacturer needs to qualify a new wire supplier while retaining an existing core, bobbin and winding layout.

How conductor diameter and finished diameter affect winding fit

Huaying publishes a conductor diameter range of 0.10 to 3.0 mm. The finished outside diameter includes the film wrap and determines how much space each turn occupies on the bobbin. Two wires can therefore meet the same conductor specification and take up different amounts of winding space. Across several layers, a difference in finished diameter can determine whether the last turns fit and whether the winding shop has enough clearance to route the lead.

For an OEM qualifying a second source, the winding drawing can identify both the required conductor construction and the largest finished diameter the assembly can accept. Huaying offers single-layer and multilayer spiral wrapping, giving the manufacturer a choice of insulation builds to assess against those limits. Winding a sample on the production bobbin gives the buyer a direct check on fit. The final layer and lead exit are useful inspection points because they show how much clearance remains after all turns are in place.

Choosing PET or polyimide for the winding temperature

Huaying lists PET film-covered wire in temperature ratings from 130°C to 155°C and offers polyimide film-insulated wire for windings with higher thermal requirements. An engineer considering PET can compare the required continuous operating temperature with the rating of the proposed PET construction. For a higher-temperature winding, the buyer can specify the continuous operating temperature and request the documented rating for the polyimide construction being quoted. If the equipment also experiences a brief temperature peak, stating its duration gives the supplier a clearer specification.

Operating frequency also influences conductor selection. For high-frequency transformers, Huaying can apply the outer film over multi-strand Litz wire. The individually insulated strands help limit alternating-current losses, while the film provides insulation around the assembled bundle. An engineer evaluating film-wrapped wire for an existing transformer can specify the strand count and individual strand diameter already in use. Keeping those dimensions consistent during trials makes it easier to assess how the outer wrap affects turn placement and the finished winding profile.

Winding requirements in chargers, inverters and resonant inductors

Huaying identifies on-board chargers, photovoltaic inverters, high-frequency isolation transformers and high-voltage resonant inductors among the applications for its film-covered wire. In an on-board charger, a sourcing inquiry is more useful when it identifies the individual winding and its operating conditions. The vehicle's nominal system voltage gives the supplier some context. The voltage stress across the winding insulation, the operating frequency and the space available on the bobbin provide the detail needed to evaluate a wire construction.

For a resonant inductor, a sample trial can reveal how the film behaves during assembly. The winding shop can examine the wrap where the wire passes around a bend, check whether adjacent turns stay in position and inspect the point where the lead leaves the coil. If the film lifts at one bend, recording its location and the winding conditions gives the supplier a specific issue to investigate. The engineer can then evaluate an adjustment before the buyer orders production quantities.

How Huaying controls film overlap and wrapping tension

At its Huizhou facility, Huaying uses film-lapping equipment to wrap tape around the conductor in a spiral. Each pass overlaps the edge of the preceding pass. The manufacturer controls both the amount of overlap and the tension applied to the tape as it travels around the conductor. These settings influence how closely the film follows the bundle and help reduce lifting or peeling. A winding shop can compare the condition of the film on a trial spool with the condition of the film on a later delivery after running both through the same equipment.

Huaying's manufacturing capabilities include enameling, stranding, film lapping and coiling. The company stores finished and semi-finished spools by batch. An OEM evaluating a sample can record the spool identifier alongside the winding drawing and inspection results. If a later spool behaves differently on the same equipment, the batch reference helps Huaying and the customer identify the material involved and compare the observed condition with the approved sample.

Requesting a film-covered wire quotation from Huaying

Buyers requesting a film-covered wire quotation from Huaying can specify the conductor material and construction, insulation film, required temperature rating, maximum finished diameter and usable length per spool. If the winding must pass a dielectric withstand test, the request can also state the test method, voltage and duration. Huaying offers stock and custom constructions, allowing buyers to evaluate a sample against the dimensional and electrical requirements of their transformer or inductor.

For international distributors and procurement teams, the quotation unit also affects the comparison. Huaying can quote film-covered wire by kilogram or by spool. A purchasing department may budget by weight, while the winding shop needs enough usable length on each spool to complete a production run. Stating the length requirement lets buyers compare what each offer delivers to the shop. Minimum order quantity and delivery timing can then be confirmed for the selected construction and order volume.

Once the winding trial is complete, the approved sample gives the buyer a reference for repeat orders. The purchase specification can carry forward the conductor and strand dimensions, film material, maximum finished diameter, acceptance tests and spool length used during qualification. For the engineer, those details identify the wire that fit the component and met its test requirements. For the buyer, they define what Huaying is being asked to supply on the next order.

About Huizhou Huaying Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded in April 2012, Huizhou Huaying Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures and sells insulated wire and wire coils in Huizhou, Guangdong Province, China. Its product range includes film-covered wire, Litz wire, magnet wire, triple insulated wire, Teflon insulated wire and self-adhesive coils. The company supplies winding materials for applications in automotive electronics, photovoltaic equipment, industrial power supplies and consumer electronics.