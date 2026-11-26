MENAFN - GetNews)"Leaking metal pipe spraying water before a lakeside skyline and water tower, a case for plumbing repair in Lakeland."

LAKELAND, Florida - Nov. 26, 2026 - Polk County Utilities repaired a water-main break beneath U.S. 98 near Gibsonia Galloway Road and reopened the affected roadway section on November 11, 2026, one day after the break forced a partial closure. The incident highlights a national pattern: ASCE data cited by WaterWorld estimates approximately 250,000 water-main breaks occur annually in the United States, and pressure changes from such disruptions can expose weaknesses in private plumbing.

The break forced a partial closure of U.S. 98 while crews accessed and repaired the damaged line. After service returns, homeowners should watch for pressure changes, discolored water, damp areas, and unexplained increases in water use, according to True Plumbers & AC, a family-owned plumbing and HVAC company serving Central Florida since 2009.

"A public water-main break gets attention because it disrupts a road, but the bigger risk for many homeowners is the quiet leak behind a wall or beneath a slab," said Issac Turpin, CEO of True Corp and one of the original founders of True Plumbers & AC. "After a pressure change or outage, it is smart to check for signs of a leak and have a licensed plumber inspect anything that seems off."

Why Water-Main Breaks Keep Happening Nationally

Public water infrastructure remains under pressure. The American Society of Civil Engineers gave U.S. drinking-water infrastructure a C- grade in its 2025 Infrastructure Report Card, released March 25, 2025, and estimates the country needs $625 billion in drinking-water investment over 20 years.

The pattern is not random. A 2026 analysis of water-main failures describes“managed deterioration” as the operating model: utilities defer replacement of pipes that appear stable, redirect capital to emergencies when they fail, and repeat the cycle, which means breaks cluster in systems that look fine until they are not.

Water-main failures remain a national issue. ASCE data cited by WaterWorld estimates approximately 250,000 water-main breaks occur annually in the United States, and that the country loses an estimated 6 billion gallons of treated drinking water daily through leaking pipes.

Household leaks add a separate source of water loss. EPA WaterSense estimates that household leaks waste more than 1 trillion gallons of water annually nationwide, and that the average household can waste more than 10,000 gallons a year through leaks.

Key Statistics



The repair was completed within 1 day, with the affected section reopened on November 11, 2026, according to Polk County Government.

The United States needs $625 billion in drinking-water infrastructure investment over 20 years, according to ASCE's 2025 report. More than 450,000 miles of U.S. water mains have exceeded their useful life and await replacement, according to ASCE's 2025 Infrastructure Report Card.

What This Means

A public water-main break is the responsibility of the municipal utility, but homeowners remain responsible for pipes, fixtures, water heaters, and appliance connections on their property. After service returns, residents should monitor water appearance, pressure, visible connections, and meter movement.

Homeowners should document persistent symptoms and seek a licensed inspection when problems do not resolve. After a main break, the most reliable signal is not a visible puddle but a meter that will not stop. Pressure changes from the break and repair can stress a pinhole corrosion spot or a failing fitting into an active leak, and in Lakeland's sandy, shifting soil, that water can migrate under a slab for weeks before surfacing as a damp spot or a foundation crack. A meter test with all fixtures off is the fastest way to distinguish a private-side leak from residual air or sediment in the lines.

The timing also matters. Roto-Rooter's reported 50% increase in service calls the day after Thanksgiving suggests that heavier holiday water use can make existing drain or plumbing issues more apparent.

“Thanksgiving is a perfect storm for plumbing emergencies,” said Paul Abrams, Roto-Rooter spokesperson.“With homes full of guests, extra showers, and marathon kitchen sessions, pipes and disposals are pushed to their limits. Add in greasy turkey drippings and food scraps, and it's no wonder drains clog and toilets back up.”

“The public main break gets fixed in a day, and then the story ends for the utility,” Turpin said.“For the homeowner, that is when the private-side risk begins. The pressure event is over, but the pipe it stressed is still behind the wall or under the slab, and it does not send a signal until it fails.”

Q&A

Can a public water-main break damage a home's plumbing?

It can, but it does not automatically do so. Pressure changes and service interruptions may expose pre-existing weaknesses in private pipes, fittings, or appliance connections.

How much water can household leaks waste?

EPA WaterSense estimates that the average household can waste more than 10,000 gallons of water annually through leaks, and that household leaks waste more than 1 trillion gallons nationwide each year.

When should a homeowner call a plumber?

A homeowner should contact a licensed plumber if low pressure, discolored water, damp areas, or a running meter continues after a public water-service issue has been resolved.

Methodology Note

True Plumbers & AC compiled the findings from Polk County Government's incident notice, the American Society of Civil Engineers' 2025 Infrastructure Report Card, EPA WaterSense leak data, and Roto-Rooter service-call reporting. The Lakeland water-main break served as the local case study, with national infrastructure, water-loss, and seasonal-demand data providing context.

About True Plumbers & AC

True Plumbers & AC is a family-owned, licensed and insured plumbing and HVAC company serving Central Florida since 2009, with operations headquartered in Lakeland and Plant City. Founded in part by Issac Turpin, CEO of True Corp, the company provides plumbing repair, leak detection, repiping, drain cleaning, water-heater service, AC repair and installation, and water-treatment systems.

Full study available at: Plumbing Repair in Lakeland Exposed by U.S. 98 Water-Main Break