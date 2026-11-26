MENAFN - GetNews)"An empty chair set up for a documentary-style customer interview in a Stockholm office."Adsome, a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, has shared six interview questions companies can use when they film a customer for a case film. The studio's advice is to ask about the customer's own work and problems rather than about the supplier, because those answers give the lines buyers remember.

Stockholm, Sweden - Nov. 26, 2026 - Adsome, a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, has shared six interview questions companies can use when they film a customer for a case film. The studio's advice is to skip questions about the supplier and ask about the customer's own work instead, since the lines that hold up best in a finished case film usually come from people describing their own problem in their own words.

A case film, also called a customer story or testimonial film, is a short video where a real customer explains why they chose a supplier and what changed afterwards. Much of the film is decided in the interview. When the questions invite praise, the answers sound like praise, and buyers who watch later tend to notice.

The studio's six questions are these.

1. "What did a normal week look like before you started working with us?" It puts the viewer in the customer's situation before any product is mentioned.

2. "When did you decide something had to change?" One concrete moment gives the film its turning point.

3. "What else did you try first?" The answer shows that the customer compared options, which makes the choice easier to believe.

4. "What were you worried about before you signed?" Real doubts that were later solved are often exactly what a hesitant buyer needs to hear.

5. "What is different now in your own day?" Small, specific changes usually land better than general satisfaction.

6. "What would you say to someone in your role who is where you were a year ago?" This often becomes the closing line, spoken straight to the next buyer.

Adsome also recommends asking customers to answer in full sentences that repeat the question, so each answer works on its own in the edit, and leaving a pause after each answer, because the second thing people say is often better than the first. Filming in the customer's real workplace, then cutting a longer version for the website and sales meetings plus short versions of 15 to 30 seconds for social ads, lets one interview day cover several channels.

The approach comes from the studio's documentary work. In 2026 Adsome was nominated at the Swedish Content Awards, run by the Swedish association of communication agencies KOMM, in the Finance and Technology category for Mellan Generationer, made for the pension company Alecta. The series was built on documentary meetings between younger and older people about identity, ageing and security.

"The case films we like best sound like a conversation rather than a testimonial," said Carl Ström, co-founder of Adsome. "If you ask a customer what they like about you, you get a nice sentence that nobody remembers. But if you ask what their week looked like before, they start telling a story, and that's the part a buyer sitting in the same chair actually recognises."

Adsome makes case films for companies in Sweden and abroad and can also run the short versions as paid campaigns. Examples of the studio's work are on the Adsome case page.

About Adsome

Adsome is a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, Sweden. The studio produces commercials, documentary content and video for social media, and runs the paid advertising that puts that work in front of the right audience. Its services include ticket marketing for concert tours and events, customer case films and content built for search engines and AI search.