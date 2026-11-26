MENAFN - GetNews)"A laptop showing an AI chat window next to a magnifying glass on a desk in a calm Stockholm studio."Adsome, a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, has shared five steps brands can use to check what ChatGPT and other AI assistants say about their product category. The studio's advice is to ask the assistants the questions real buyers ask, log which brands and sources come up, and repeat the test every month.

Stockholm, Sweden - Nov. 26, 2026 - Adsome, a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, has shared five steps brands can use to check what ChatGPT and other AI assistants say about their product category. The studio's short answer is to put the same questions real buyers ask to the assistants, write down which brands get named and which websites are cited, and run the test again every month, because the answers keep changing.

An AI brand audit, as Adsome describes it, is a structured test of ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews and Gemini. When a buyer asks one of these assistants for the best option in a category, the answer usually names a small handful of brands. A brand that is left out is missing from that conversation, and unlike paid search there is no ad slot that buys a place in the answer.

The studio's five steps are these.

1. Write down the buyer's questions. Build a list of 30 to 50 prompts that a real buyer would type, spread across discovery questions, comparisons, problems the buyer wants solved and the questions people ask just before they buy.

2. Test in clean sessions. Run every prompt on each of the four assistants in a fresh session or an incognito window, since the models adjust their answers to earlier conversation history. Log which brands are named, in what order, and which websites the answer cites.

3. Score the mention rate. Count the share of relevant prompts where the brand shows up and compare it with the three closest competitors. The widest gap is usually the best place to start.

4. Find the reason. When a brand is missing, the cause is most often one of four things, no presence in the roundup articles the assistants cite, a thin footprint on forums such as Reddit, product data that machines cannot read, or old information that nobody has corrected.

5. Fix it and test again. Turn the findings into a short to-do list, for example pitching the editors of the roundups that get cited, publishing clear comparison content on the brand's own site and correcting wrong facts where they first appeared. Then run the same prompt list the following month and see what moved.

The method is shown step by step in Adsome's short explainer film AI brand audit, how to check what AI says about your brand, published on the studio's YouTube channel.

"A lot of the brands we speak with have only ever asked ChatGPT about their own name, and that's honestly the least useful test," said Carl Ström, co-founder of Adsome. "A buyer rarely types your name. They ask which product is best for a problem they have, and the answer is often built from a few articles and forum threads. Once you can see which sources the assistant leans on, you know where the work is, and a big part of it is having clear, explaining content on your own site that answers those questions."

Adsome makes explainer films and articles that help brands get named when buyers ask AI assistants for advice. The service is described on the Adsome ChatGPT Ads page.

About Adsome

Adsome is a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, Sweden. The studio produces commercials, documentary content and video for social media, and runs the paid advertising that puts that work in front of the right audience. Its services include ticket marketing for concert tours and events, customer case films and content built for search engines and AI search.