MENAFN - GetNews)"Seared steak in front of an infrared grill. Image courtesy of Big Horn Outdoors."The Big Horn Outdoors guide explains how to cook thick steaks gently in a kitchen oven before browning them on an outdoor infrared grill.

Los Angeles, California - Nov. 26, 2026 - Big Horn Outdoors® published a guide to reverse-searing steak with an infrared finish on Nov. 19. The guide covers a two-stage method for thick steaks. A kitchen oven brings the meat toward its final internal temperature over gentle heat, and an outdoor infrared grill browns the surface at the end. The article explains when cast iron can be used, what to check during the transfer outdoors and how a food thermometer informs the finish.

The guide separates cooking from browning

Reverse searing places the slower part of cooking first. In the method described by Big Horn Outdoors, a steak starts on a rack or in a dry skillet in a kitchen oven. The lower-intensity heat gives the interior time to warm before the surface is exposed to the grill. The guide focuses on thicker cuts, which leave more room for a separate searing stage. Thin steaks can cook through quickly during searing alone.

“This page starts the gentle phase in a kitchen oven and uses infrared only for the finish,” wrote John White, the guide's author. The article treats a cast-iron skillet as optional. It can hold the steak during the oven stage or provide a contact surface during the final sear when the equipment supports it. The method can also be carried out with the oven rack and grill grate.

The method divides the work between two appliances. While the meat warms in the kitchen oven, the outdoor grill can be brought up to temperature under supervision. Preparing the finishing station ahead of the transfer allows the steak to go under the infrared burner as soon as the cook has checked the surface and rack position.

The two-stage reverse sear also separates two observations that can be confused when cooking over high heat. The surface can brown before the center reaches the intended temperature, especially on a thick cut. A food thermometer checks the center while the cook watches the crust. The guide leaves timing flexible because steak thickness, rack position and outdoor conditions can change how quickly the final stage progresses.

Preparing for the infrared finish

The article gives particular attention to the transfer from the kitchen to the outdoor grill. Surface moisture can slow browning, so the guide discusses drying the steak again when needed before it goes under the burner. It also describes keeping the outdoor stage brief and supervised. Preparing the grill and a clean transfer surface beforehand reduces the time spent setting up equipment while the steak is between cooking stages.

In a top-down infrared grill, a burner above the grate directs radiant heat toward the food. Rack position changes the distance between the steak and the burner and, with it, the intensity of the heat at the surface. During the final stage, the cook can observe browning in short passes and check internal temperature before removing the steak from the heat.

USDA's guidance on safe beef temperatures recommends cooking beef steaks to at least 145°F, measured with a food thermometer before removal from the heat, and resting them for at least three minutes. The heat rating of a grill describes the appliance. The thermometer reading measures the steak itself. The guide keeps the propane grill outdoors for the finishing stage. The manufacturer's instructions cover setup and clearance. Planning the route between the kitchen and grill leaves an outdoor work surface available for the thermometer, tongs and a clean plate for the finished steak.

How grill size changes the setup

The guide discusses the 16-inch Portable Infrared Steak Grill with Pizza Stone and the 21.2-inch Dual Infrared Burner Steak Grill with Pizza Stone. The 16-inch propane model has a single 19,000-BTU infrared burner. The 21.2-inch propane model has two independently controlled infrared burners, two stainless steel grates and seven adjustable rack levels. The dual controls allow the cook to set each side separately.

The company's infrared steak grill comparison also lists the compact 9-inch Infrared Steak Grill with a single propane burner. The page compares the three models by burner configuration, rack adjustment and the amount of space they offer for preparing a meal. A grill's nominal size describes its format. The published dimensions and product listing give more detail about what can fit on the grate and which accessories are supplied. When a cast-iron skillet is used, its footprint is an additional consideration because it must fit the cooking area for the intended setup.

Part of the company's grilling library

The article joins the Big Horn Outdoors grilling library, which the company organized by equipment and cooking method in October. Earlier coverage includes a sear-first method, with intense heat used to brown the steak before a gentler finish. Other guides cover gas-grill heat zones, the use of adjustable grates in Santa Maria live-fire cooking and how to compare grill formats for different meals.

About Big Horn Outdoors

Founded in 2012, Big Horn Outdoors develops pizza ovens, grills, camping stoves and outdoor kitchen equipment for households across North America. The company publishes cooking guides and recipes alongside model comparisons covering countertop appliances, portable outdoor cookers and equipment for permanent outdoor kitchens.