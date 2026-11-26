MENAFN - GetNews)"Ningbo XiaYi Electromechanical Tech Co., Ltd. "XIAYI outlines steel grades, finished dimensions and batch inspection records for OEMs and aftermarket distributors sourcing custom shock absorber piston rods.

NINGBO, China - Nov. 26, 2026 - Ningbo XiaYi Electromechanical Tech Co., Ltd. (XIAYI) manufactures custom shock absorber piston rods from customer drawings and samples for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket distributors. Its range includes hard chrome-plated and high-strength steel rods for passenger cars, SUVs and light trucks. Buyers can specify the steel grade, rod diameter, overall length, end geometry and plating thickness to suit the suspension assembly.

For a purchasing team comparing quotations, a nominal diameter identifies only part of the order. Two rods described as 16 millimeters in diameter may have different threads, surface finishes or tolerances where the rod passes through the oil seal. Those differences affect assembly fit and how the buyer verifies the shipment. XIAYI's product specifications give engineers a basis for identifying the dimensions, finishes and inspection records that suppliers need to include in a comparable quotation.

Specifying the rod where it meets the piston, guide and seal

A shock absorber piston rod transmits force between the internal piston assembly and the suspension attachment. During compression and rebound, the rod travels through a guide that maintains its alignment and an oil seal that retains hydraulic fluid. Each interface gives the buyer a specific feature to check. The thread and shoulder locate the shock absorber piston. The finished rod diameter determines clearance within a given guide, and the surface that passes under the seal lip must meet the finish requirement throughout the working stroke.

XIAYI offers rod diameters including 12, 16 and 20 millimeters and can customize the threads, stepped sections and end configuration. For its hard chrome-plated shock absorber piston rods, XIAYI lists a typical chrome thickness of 0.08–0.12 mm. The final plating specification can be adjusted to suit the damper design. Buyers can record both the required coating thickness and the finished rod diameter on the drawing, identifying the section that runs through the guide and seal. This gives the manufacturer a production target and the receiving inspector a dimension to verify on the delivered part.

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Matching the steel grade to the vehicle application

XIAYI identifies 40Cr steel as an option for family sedans and urban SUVs. For light trucks, off-road vehicles and modified suspensions exposed to higher impact or lateral loads, it offers quenched and tempered 42CrMo steel. The company also lists 304 stainless steel for evaluation in coastal and high-humidity environments where corrosion resistance is a purchasing consideration.

The distinction matters when a distributor receives two inquiries for the same vehicle platform. A workshop replacing a rod in a standard suspension may need to reproduce the original material and dimensions. A suspension builder modifying that vehicle may have changed the travel, loading conditions or available installation space. Including those details in the inquiry allows XIAYI to quote against the intended assembly and gives the customer's engineer a basis for evaluating the proposed material. Where the design calls for a particular heat treatment, the buyer can specify that condition alongside the steel grade and request the corresponding batch record.

Machining and finishing the seal-contact surface

XIAYI introduced dedicated piston rod machining lines in 2020. For its hard chrome-plated products, the company uses CNC machining, heat treatment, precision grinding and plating. Machining establishes features such as threads and shoulders. Grinding and plating produce the working surface that passes repeatedly through the shock absorber oil seal. XIAYI controls rod diameter, straightness and surface condition during production and checks finished components for assembly compatibility.

The seal-contact area deserves particular attention during sample review. A rod can fall within its diameter tolerance and still have a scratch across the path of the seal lip. A roughness reading taken elsewhere on the rod tells the buyer little about the surface the seal actually encounters. Identifying the inspection area on the drawing allows the buyer to request a roughness measurement from the working stroke. For assemblies fitted with a shock absorber boot, engineers can also check how much of the exposed rod the boot protects as the suspension moves through its travel.

Which inspection records can buyers request?

Depending on the product and order requirements, XIAYI can supply material reports, heat-treatment records, surface roughness reports and durability test results. Its rod inspection process also covers dimensional accuracy, appearance and fit with related components. The documents serve different purchasing decisions. A material report identifies the steel used in a batch, while a dimensional report lets the buyer compare the finished rod with the tolerances on the approved drawing.

For an overseas buyer evaluating samples remotely, the choice of records depends on the question under review. To assess fit in an existing guide, the engineer can review finished diameter and straightness measurements. To investigate wear at the seal, the engineer can examine the roughness reading from the contact area alongside the surface inspection findings. When durability data forms part of the approval, the rod configuration and test conditions help the engineer judge how closely the result applies to the intended suspension. Specifying these records at the quotation stage allows purchasing teams to compare offers that cover equivalent inspection work.

Qualifying a replacement rod for repeat supply

XIAYI supports development from a reference sample as well as an OEM drawing. For aftermarket sourcing, a used rod can reveal the end configuration and the position of a shoulder, yet wear may have reduced its diameter along the working stroke. An original drawing, an unworn reference or dimensional information for the mating guide and seal can help the buyer and manufacturer establish the intended finished diameter before prototype machining begins.

Once the sample is available, the customer can check the piston attachment, movement through the guide and contact with the specified seal in the intended assembly. Any adjustment to a thread, shoulder or finished diameter can then be recorded on the production drawing. For a distributor handling similar rods across several vehicle applications, keeping the approved drawing revision with the part reference helps subsequent buyers identify the configuration that passed the fit check.

For recurring orders, that approved configuration gives XIAYI and the buyer a shared reference from machining through receipt. The supplier can manufacture to the agreed steel condition, geometry and surface finish. The receiving team can then use the specified batch records to verify the features that mattered during sample approval, even when similar-looking rods for several suspension programs arrive in the same shipment.

About Ningbo XiaYi Electromechanical Tech Co., Ltd.

Ningbo XiaYi Electromechanical Tech Co., Ltd., based in Ningbo, China, develops and manufactures precision shock absorber components under the XIAYI brand. Its product range includes piston rods, powder metallurgy parts, stamped components, springs, and rubber and plastic parts for automotive and motorcycle suspension systems. The company also develops automated equipment for shock absorber component production, including piston banding and grooving machines.