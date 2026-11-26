NDTV Creators Manch To Celebrate The Quintessential Spirit Of Banaras From November 2830, 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 26, 2026: From celebrated singer Kailash Kher and tabla maestro Bickram Ghosh to Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, the three-day conclave brings together some of India's most illustrious voices across music, art, literature and intellectual thought.
Few cities in the world have shaped a civilisation's cultural imagination as profoundly as Banaras. Its music has travelled across continents, its poetry has challenged conventions, and its artistic traditions continue to inspire new generations of creators. NDTV Creators Manch, NDTV's flagship cultural conclave, will celebrate this extraordinary creative legacy with Jashn e Banarisiya, its Varanasi chapter, as part of the CII Banaras Biennale from November 28 to 30, 2026, at Namo Ghat.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath will headline the opening day on November 28, setting the stage for a three-day celebration of the ideas, artistic traditions and creative expressions that have shaped the cultural identity of Banaras and India.
The conclave will bring together an exceptional ensemble of musicians, poets, writers, designers, artisans, cultural custodians and thought leaders, including renowned singer Kailash Kher, tabla maestro Bickram Ghosh, Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee, bestselling author Akshat Gupta, poet Vyomesh Shukla and celebrated fashion designers JJ Valaya and Raghavendra Rathore.
Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will join Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and Namrata Adani for a conversation on preserving India's cultural heritage, reimagining tourism and unlocking the economic possibilities of its cultural destinations.
The musical programme on November 29 will begin with Itihas Live, featuring disciples of Padma Vibhushan Dr Girija Devi, bringing a contemporary sensibility to the centuries-old musical traditions of Banaras. Kavyaraag, founded by singer-songwriter and poet Chinmayi Tripathi and composer and multi-instrumentalist Joell Mukherjii, will explore the intersection of literature and music, while Kabir Cafe will reinterpret the timeless wisdom of the fifteenth-century mystic through contemporary folk rhythms.
A special two-hour performance by Kailash Kher and KAILASA will bring together iconic hits and soulful devotional music in the city of Mahadev, followed by the Ganga Aarti at Namo Ghat.
"Banaras offers a fascinating perspective on how a civilisation renews itself without losing its sense of identity. Here, tradition is not the opposite of innovation; it is often its very source. At NDTV Creators Manch, we want to explore this extraordinary relationship between inheritance and imagination, bringing together voices that preserve, reinterpret and expand India's cultural vocabulary. We are particularly delighted to have Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath headline this celebration of a city that holds such a distinctive place in India's cultural consciousness," said Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV.
Beyond its musical traditions, the conclave will explore the many lives of Banaras through mythology, literature, humour and craftsmanship. Writer and screenwriter Akshat Gupta will delve into Shiva's place in Kashi's cultural imagination, while humourist Sarvesh Asthana and poet and author Dr Tishya Shree will celebrate the wit and eccentricities of everyday life in the city.
A special conversation, presented as an NDTV and Havas Play initiative, will bring together Prof. Badri Narayan Tiwari and Anant Narain Singh, the titular Maharaja of Banaras, to explore the city's living heritage through history, craftsmanship, and cultural memory.
The future of art and culture, the evolving role of cultural patronage and India's creative ambitions will form the focus of a conversation featuring Madhav Singhania, Joint Managing Director & CEO, JK Cement Ltd.; Tarana Sawhney, Chairperson, CII National Committee on Art & Culture; Aashti Bhartia, Non-Executive Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited; Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Vice Chancellor, Banaras Hindu University; and Shashwat Goenka, Vice President, CII, and Vice Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.
On November 30, tabla maestro Bickram Ghosh will open the proceedings with an exploration of rhythm that transcends musical and geographical boundaries. The day will also feature sarod virtuoso Pt. Anshuman Maharaj and the Munda Tribal Dance Ensemble, showcasing the remarkable diversity of India's artistic traditions.
In a special NDTV Creators Manch and Goodtimes conversation, fashion icons JJ Valaya and Raghavendra Rathore will explore India's distinctive language of luxury and the evolving idea of Indian taste. Poet Vyomesh Shukla will uncover the city's lesser-known stories and characters, while Shashwat Acharya Ji will examine the changing relationship between spirituality and younger generations. Raghav and Prachi, popularly known as the Backstage Siblings, will bring a contemporary musical expression to devotional traditions.
Nobel Prize-winning economist Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee will bring a distinctive intellectual dimension to the conclave with a conversation on the economics of talent and heritage, examining Banaras's creative wealth and the possibilities it holds for the future.
Across three days, NDTV Creators Manch will explore a city that has never ceased to create. From the improvisation of a classical musician to the precision of an artisan, from the wisdom of Kabir to the imagination of contemporary creators, Jashn e Banarisiya will celebrate not merely what India has inherited, but what it continues to invent.
Few cities in the world have shaped a civilisation's cultural imagination as profoundly as Banaras. Its music has travelled across continents, its poetry has challenged conventions, and its artistic traditions continue to inspire new generations of creators. NDTV Creators Manch, NDTV's flagship cultural conclave, will celebrate this extraordinary creative legacy with Jashn e Banarisiya, its Varanasi chapter, as part of the CII Banaras Biennale from November 28 to 30, 2026, at Namo Ghat.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath will headline the opening day on November 28, setting the stage for a three-day celebration of the ideas, artistic traditions and creative expressions that have shaped the cultural identity of Banaras and India.
The conclave will bring together an exceptional ensemble of musicians, poets, writers, designers, artisans, cultural custodians and thought leaders, including renowned singer Kailash Kher, tabla maestro Bickram Ghosh, Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee, bestselling author Akshat Gupta, poet Vyomesh Shukla and celebrated fashion designers JJ Valaya and Raghavendra Rathore.
Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will join Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and Namrata Adani for a conversation on preserving India's cultural heritage, reimagining tourism and unlocking the economic possibilities of its cultural destinations.
The musical programme on November 29 will begin with Itihas Live, featuring disciples of Padma Vibhushan Dr Girija Devi, bringing a contemporary sensibility to the centuries-old musical traditions of Banaras. Kavyaraag, founded by singer-songwriter and poet Chinmayi Tripathi and composer and multi-instrumentalist Joell Mukherjii, will explore the intersection of literature and music, while Kabir Cafe will reinterpret the timeless wisdom of the fifteenth-century mystic through contemporary folk rhythms.
A special two-hour performance by Kailash Kher and KAILASA will bring together iconic hits and soulful devotional music in the city of Mahadev, followed by the Ganga Aarti at Namo Ghat.
"Banaras offers a fascinating perspective on how a civilisation renews itself without losing its sense of identity. Here, tradition is not the opposite of innovation; it is often its very source. At NDTV Creators Manch, we want to explore this extraordinary relationship between inheritance and imagination, bringing together voices that preserve, reinterpret and expand India's cultural vocabulary. We are particularly delighted to have Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath headline this celebration of a city that holds such a distinctive place in India's cultural consciousness," said Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV.
Beyond its musical traditions, the conclave will explore the many lives of Banaras through mythology, literature, humour and craftsmanship. Writer and screenwriter Akshat Gupta will delve into Shiva's place in Kashi's cultural imagination, while humourist Sarvesh Asthana and poet and author Dr Tishya Shree will celebrate the wit and eccentricities of everyday life in the city.
A special conversation, presented as an NDTV and Havas Play initiative, will bring together Prof. Badri Narayan Tiwari and Anant Narain Singh, the titular Maharaja of Banaras, to explore the city's living heritage through history, craftsmanship, and cultural memory.
The future of art and culture, the evolving role of cultural patronage and India's creative ambitions will form the focus of a conversation featuring Madhav Singhania, Joint Managing Director & CEO, JK Cement Ltd.; Tarana Sawhney, Chairperson, CII National Committee on Art & Culture; Aashti Bhartia, Non-Executive Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited; Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Vice Chancellor, Banaras Hindu University; and Shashwat Goenka, Vice President, CII, and Vice Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.
On November 30, tabla maestro Bickram Ghosh will open the proceedings with an exploration of rhythm that transcends musical and geographical boundaries. The day will also feature sarod virtuoso Pt. Anshuman Maharaj and the Munda Tribal Dance Ensemble, showcasing the remarkable diversity of India's artistic traditions.
In a special NDTV Creators Manch and Goodtimes conversation, fashion icons JJ Valaya and Raghavendra Rathore will explore India's distinctive language of luxury and the evolving idea of Indian taste. Poet Vyomesh Shukla will uncover the city's lesser-known stories and characters, while Shashwat Acharya Ji will examine the changing relationship between spirituality and younger generations. Raghav and Prachi, popularly known as the Backstage Siblings, will bring a contemporary musical expression to devotional traditions.
Nobel Prize-winning economist Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee will bring a distinctive intellectual dimension to the conclave with a conversation on the economics of talent and heritage, examining Banaras's creative wealth and the possibilities it holds for the future.
Across three days, NDTV Creators Manch will explore a city that has never ceased to create. From the improvisation of a classical musician to the precision of an artisan, from the wisdom of Kabir to the imagination of contemporary creators, Jashn e Banarisiya will celebrate not merely what India has inherited, but what it continues to invent.
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