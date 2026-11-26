6Th India Internet Governance Forum 2026 To Be Held On November 30 At IIT Madras
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, November 26, 2026: The 6th annual session of India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) will take place on 30th November, 2026 at Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), Chennai. This forum will feature delegates from Government, private companies, civil society, academia and technical community for deliberating upon various matters pertaining to India's future digital landscape.
The theme for this year's deliberations is "Shaping India's Digital Future through an Inclusive, Resilient, and Secure Internet." The deliberations are going to be centered on three important aspects: India's AI Journey: Intelligence, Inclusion and Agency; From DPI to Digital Empowerment; and Keeping a Billion Users Connected and Safe. This will involve deliberations on increasing importance of artificial intelligence, making use of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to enhance access to digital services and improving cybersecurity.
Shri S. Krishnan, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, will grace the forum as the Chief Guest.
The inaugural session will feature Ms Jennifer Chung, Chair of the UN Internet Governance Forum (IGF) Multistakeholder Advisory Group; Mr Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President, Public Policy, Amazon; Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras; Ms Amrita Choudhury, Director, CCAOI; and Shri T.V. Ramachandran, President, Broadband India Forum (BIF). Dr. Devesh Tyagi, CEO, National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) and Chairman of the IIGF Coordination Committee, will deliver the opening remarks.
The forum will also feature a fireside chat on "Shaping India's Digital Future," with Shri Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, and Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Professor Emeritus, IIT Madras, discussing India's evolving digital landscape and the opportunities and challenges in building an inclusive digital ecosystem.
The forum will provide an opportunity for different stakeholders to exchange ideas and discuss the opportunities and challenges facing India's internet ecosystem.
Members of the media, stakeholders and participants are invited to join IIGF 2026 and be part of the discussions on India's digital future.
The theme for this year's deliberations is "Shaping India's Digital Future through an Inclusive, Resilient, and Secure Internet." The deliberations are going to be centered on three important aspects: India's AI Journey: Intelligence, Inclusion and Agency; From DPI to Digital Empowerment; and Keeping a Billion Users Connected and Safe. This will involve deliberations on increasing importance of artificial intelligence, making use of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to enhance access to digital services and improving cybersecurity.
Shri S. Krishnan, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, will grace the forum as the Chief Guest.
The inaugural session will feature Ms Jennifer Chung, Chair of the UN Internet Governance Forum (IGF) Multistakeholder Advisory Group; Mr Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President, Public Policy, Amazon; Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras; Ms Amrita Choudhury, Director, CCAOI; and Shri T.V. Ramachandran, President, Broadband India Forum (BIF). Dr. Devesh Tyagi, CEO, National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) and Chairman of the IIGF Coordination Committee, will deliver the opening remarks.
The forum will also feature a fireside chat on "Shaping India's Digital Future," with Shri Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, and Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Professor Emeritus, IIT Madras, discussing India's evolving digital landscape and the opportunities and challenges in building an inclusive digital ecosystem.
The forum will provide an opportunity for different stakeholders to exchange ideas and discuss the opportunities and challenges facing India's internet ecosystem.
Members of the media, stakeholders and participants are invited to join IIGF 2026 and be part of the discussions on India's digital future.
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