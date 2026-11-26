MENAFN - African Press Organization)

South Sudan plans to launch a new licensing round featuring five blocks as the country seeks to accelerate exploration, unlock greenfield potential and increase crude production, Hon. Eng. Awow Daniel Chuang, Caretaker Minister of Petroleum, announced during the opening of South Sudan Oil & Power 2026.

The upcoming round is part of a broader push to commercialize the country's 14 available greenfield blocks and increase national crude output from just under 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 200,000 bpd within the next two to three years. According to the minister, preliminary technical studies on the initial five blocks were completed in 2020, but plans to launch the round were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are planning to have the first licensing round and, after two to three years, have another with five additional blocks and the last with more blocks,” stated Caretaker Minister Chuang.

Alongside new exploration, South Sudan is prioritizing the optimization of existing producing fields and brownfield assets to improve recovery rates, supporting the country's longer-term ambitions of reaching 400,000 bpd. Technology will play a central role in this strategy.

“Moving to 400,000 bpd is an ambition but it is doable. We need to challenge ourselves to use the right technologies to enhance the recovery of oil,” Caretaker Minister Chuang said. He added that only 10-15% of the country's acreage has been explored, highlighting a strategic opportunity for upstream companies.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.Download logo