MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) Abuja, in partnership with the African Export-Import Bank's (Afreximbank) ( ) Trade Intelligence Solutions (TRIN) department, through its TRADAR Club, will host the AMCE–TRADAR Club Joint Health & Investment Forum on Friday, 4 December 2026, at the Afreximbank Africa Trade Centre (AATC-Abuja). The Forum will bring together healthcare leaders, investors and policymakers from across Africa to explore opportunities for expanding investment in the continent's healthcare sector.

Held under the theme, “ Advancing Clinical Excellence and Healthcare Investment in Africa: Accelerating Growth through Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships ,” the one-day Forum is expected to convene 350–400 delegates, representing a broad cross-section of stakeholders committed to strengthening Africa's healthcare ecosystem through collaboration, innovation and investment.

The Forum will explore opportunities to mobilise healthcare investment, advance clinical innovation and strengthen partnerships to improve access to specialist medical care across Africa. Discussions will focus on healthcare financing, advanced therapies, research and sustainable healthcare delivery.

The event will also highlight AMCE Abuja's milestones since opening in June 2025, including its expanding capabilities in oncology, haematology and cardiovascular care, and the delivery of complex procedures such as open-heart surgery, advanced cardiac interventions, stereotactic body radiation therapy for lung cancer, stem cell transplantation and red blood cell exchange for sickle cell disease.

Commenting on the upcoming Forum, Brian Deaver, Chief Executive Officer of AMCE, said:“Over the past year, AMCE has made significant progress in expanding access to advanced specialist healthcare in Nigeria and across the region. Our clinical achievements demonstrate what is possible when investment in medical infrastructure is matched with specialist expertise, research and international partnerships. This Forum provides an important opportunity to bring together healthcare leaders, investors and policymakers to explore how we can build on this progress, strengthen Africa's healthcare systems and ensure that more patients can access the specialised care they need closer to home.”

The Forum will also feature the planned launch of a special edition of the 2026 TRIN Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Industry Outlook, highlighting the role of trade intelligence and market insights in identifying investment and business opportunities across Africa's healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

Also, speaking on the upcoming Forum, Dr Yemi Kale, Group Chief Economist and Managing Director of Research, Afreximbank said:“Healthcare is both a social imperative and a significant economic opportunity for Africa. Our research shows growing demand for specialist care, pharmaceuticals and medical technologies, alongside significant gaps in local production, financing and market accesss. Through TRIN and TRADAR Club, we want to help turn these gaps into opportunities by providing the market intelligence businesses and investors needed to identify where demand exists, understand markets and make informed trade and investment decisions. The Forum takes this a step further by bringing the evidence together with manufacturers, healthcare providers, investors, financiers and policymakers, creating a practical platform to forge partnerships and move viable opportunities forward.”

Beyond the Forum, TRIN will continue to support businesses, investors and institutions with intelligence, advisory solutions and access to relevant networks to help identify and advance healthcare trade and investment opportunities across Africa.

Alongside the discussions, the programme will include business-to-business meetings, investor engagements, exhibitions and networking opportunities, as well as a tour of AMCE's specialist medical facility and an anniversary gala.

The Forum will feature an impressive lineup of distinguished speakers, including Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Federal Republic of Nigeria; Professor Benedict Oramah, GCON, Chairman of the Board, AMCE; Dr. Tunji Alausa, Honourable Minister of Education, Federal Republic of Nigeria; Dr. Yemi Kale, Group Chief Economist and Managing Director of Research, Afreximbank; Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, Founder and CEO of Medicaid Cancer Foundation and President of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC); and Dr. Narbeh Melikian, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, among other prominent healthcare leaders, policymakers and industry experts.

The Forum reflects a shared commitment to strengthening collaboration between healthcare providers, investors and industry stakeholders to support medical innovation, expand access to specialist care and advance the development of Africa's healthcare sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afreximbank.

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Vincent Musumba Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

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About the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) Abuja:

The African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) Abuja is a tertiary-level multi-specialty medical institution developed by Afreximbank in collaboration with King's College Hospital, London. The centre is designed to set new standards in specialist healthcare, research, and medical education across Africa.

Created to address critical gaps in advanced medical services on the continent, AMCE provides world-class care in areas including oncology, haematology, cardiovascular care, and general healthcare. The centre is also equipped to deliver advanced procedures such as stem cell transplantation and other specialised treatments that have historically required patients to travel abroad.

The flagship facility forms part of Afreximbank's broader vision to strengthen Africa's healthcare ecosystem by reducing medical tourism, supporting medical training and research, and creating employment opportunities across both clinical and non-clinical sectors.

With its growing network of specialists, researchers, and healthcare professionals, AMCE is positioning itself as a leading hub for advanced medicine in Africa while contributing to a stronger, more resilient healthcare system for the continent.

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2025, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$48.5 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$8.4 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), Moody's (Baa2) and S&P Global Ratings (BBB+). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt. Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

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