Amsterdam, Athens, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 26 November 2026 – Euronext today announced that the Extraordinary General Meeting (the“ EGM”) of Euronext N.V. will be held on Tuesday 26 January 2027, at 12:30 CET at the offices of Euronext N.V., Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

The EGM will be conducted in English.

Registration date EGM

Pursuant to Dutch law and Euronext N.V.'s Articles of Association, the persons who will be considered as entitled to attend and vote at the EGM are those persons who are registered as such in the administrations held by their financial intermediaries (the“ Shareholders”) on Tuesday 29 December 2026, after processing of all settlements on that date (the“ Registration Date”).

Registration and voting instructions

Shareholders holding their shares through Euronext Securities Milan (i.e. the public) who wish to attend the EGM, provide instructions or grant a power of attorney to vote on their behalf, must complete the form (voting form/ attendance card request) provided for this purpose by their financial intermediary or by Euronext Securities Department – Uptevia. Shareholders should be aware that these documents must be received, no later than on Tuesday 19 January 2027 by their financial intermediary for receipt no later than on Wednesday 20 January 2027 by Uptevia, Assemblées Générales, 90-110 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle 92931 Paris La Défense Cedex, France. The financial intermediary should deliver to the Shareholder a certificate of holding containing: name and city of residence of the Shareholder; number of shares; name and city of residence of the attendee (if different from the Shareholder) and declaration that the shares were in custody with the Euronext Securities Milan-admitted institution on the Registration Date. This certificate will serve as the admission certificate for the EGM for the Shareholder.

Shareholders holding their shares through Euronext Securities Porto in Portugal who wish to attend the EGM, provide instructions or grant a power of attorney to vote on their behalf, must complete the form (voting form/ attendance card request) provided for this purpose by Euronext Securities Department – Uptevia Corporate Trust. Shareholders should be aware that these documents must be received, no later than on Tuesday 19 January 2027 by their financial intermediary for receipt no later than on Wednesday 20 January 2027 by BNP Paribas Securities Services, PT Local Team, Edificio ART'S – Av. D. Joao II – Lote 1.18.01, Bloco B, 1998-028 Lisboa, Portugal.

The financial intermediary should deliver to the Shareholder a certificate of holding containing: name and city of residence of the Shareholder; number of shares on the Registration Date; name and city of residence of the attendee (if different from the Shareholder). This certificate will serve as admission certificate for the EGM for the Shareholder.

Persons without a valid admission certificate will not be given access to the meeting. Attendants may be asked for identification prior to being admitted.

At the time of the publication of this convocation notice, Euronext N.V.'s total issued share capital in number of issued shares and in voting rights is published on Euronext N.V.'s website: .

Webcast

There will be a live broadcast of the EGM via: .

EGM Documentation

The EGM Documentation (i.e. this convocation notice, the agenda and the explanatory notes thereto, as well as the documentation in connection with the Merger) is available:



at the registered office of Euronext N.V.: Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands

by email request to ...

on Euronext N.V.'s website at Uptevia – Assemblées Générales – 90-110 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle 92931 Paris La Défense Cedex, France - +33 157 43 02 30

Managing Board and Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V.

Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Registered at the Dutch Chamber of Commerce, under number 60234520

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