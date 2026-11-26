MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Hospitable turns 10 helping managers consolidate their tech stack and scale past 100 properties, from single hosts to 50+, 100+, and more than 1,000 properties.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hospitable, the short-term rental property management software that helps property managers consolidate their tech stack and scale past 100 properties, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Hospitable is used by everyone from single-property hosts to property management companies running 50+, 100+, and more than 1,000 properties. AI now writes 97% of the company's code as it expands what property management software can do for operators.Hospitable has grown its subscriber base by 80% since the end of 2024. The company now supports more than 90,000 users worldwide, with a fully remote workforce of just 80 employees across more than 30 countries.One platform in place of a fragmented tech stackAs portfolios grow past 50 and 100 properties, many property management companies end up stitching together separate tools for guest messaging, payments, owner statements, cleaning, and accounting. Over the past decade, Hospitable has grown from a guest messaging automation tool into vacation rental management software that replaces that fragmented stack with one platform, bringing guest communications, payments, owner management, property operations, and protection tools together in one system.Over the past year, Hospitable has launched a series of tools for larger, professional property management businesses:. A Property Manager Marketplace that connects owners with professional operators. Tasks and Inventory Management to coordinate cleaning, maintenance, and supplies across teams and properties. Trust Accounting to help managers handle owner funds with greater accuracy and complianceTogether, these launches make Hospitable property management software for 50+ properties, 100+ properties, and multi-market operators running hundreds or thousands of units.Automation at scaleIn 2025 alone, Hospitable handled more than 108 million guest messages and completed 44 million automated actions. That shows the scale at which automation already supports short-term rental operations.The company is also extending automation into more advanced AI workflows. Earlier this year, Hospitable became the first short-term rental property management system to launch an official Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. It lets operators securely connect AI agents to their Hospitable data and workflows. For operators evaluating AI property management software, it means their PMS can work directly with the AI tools they already use.AI writes 97% of Hospitable's codeAs Hospitable enters its second decade, AI is central to how it builds technology for the short-term rental industry. Its 20-person engineering team now reviews, refines, and releases code generated almost entirely by AI. That lets Hospitable ship product faster while keeping the human expertise and oversight property managers need from reliable software.Pierre-Camille Hamana, CEO and Founder of Hospitable, said: "AI is changing what's possible for us as a software company. With 97% of our code now written by AI, our team can maintain a rapid pace of product development while staying relatively small. That creates exciting opportunities as we continue expanding what Hospitable can do for property managers."Our ambition for the next decade is to help operators build bigger, more successful businesses without the same growth in administrative work. We believe their technology should be capable of taking on far more responsibility, and that's the direction we're building toward."Built with its communityHospitable's growth has been shaped by the community that uses it. Its customers and employees have been investing in the company for years and have now invested a combined $2.5 million.That community focus continues with Hospitable Rewards, a new program that gives back to the hosts who helped the company grow. Customers earn points for engaging with Hospitable, from joining its community and events to sharing reviews, and can redeem them against their subscription.In its anniversary year, Hospitable also won the Skift IDEA Award for Best Use of AI in Travel Technology, along with Supplier Company of the Year and Best Supplier Marketing Campaign at the VRMA Excellence Awards.To mark its 10th anniversary, Hospitable has released a documentary about the company's first decade, available at hospitable/10years.Property managers looking to consolidate their tech stack and scale past 100 properties can learn more at .About HospitableHospitable is the best PMS for short-term rental professionals and property management companies, powering businesses from one property to 1,000+. It combines intelligent automation with the operational, revenue, owner management, and protection tools professionals need to manage and scale their portfolios. Hospitable is connected to the wider short-term rental ecosystem through 300+ integrations and collaborative partnerships with the leading booking channels, and today supports over 90,000 active users globally.

Miles Hobson

Hospitable Inc.

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Hospitable Marks 10 Years Helping Property Managers Consolidate Their Tech Stack and Scale Past 100 Properties News Provided By Hospitable Inc. November 26, 2026, 19:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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