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Process Safety Management (PSM) Services

Ontario-based consultancy provides PHA and risk study facilitation, methodology and PHA-Pro training to oil, gas, chemical, fertilizer, and energy sectors.

- Shariq HasanOAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global PSM Solutions, a process safety management and risk assessment consulting company based in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, provides facilitation, training and software support to help industrial organizations identify hazards, evaluate risks and strengthen process safety. The company works with operating companies, engineering firms and project teams on sites around the world.Facilities that handle hazardous materials must be able to show that they understand what can go wrong, how severe it could be, and whether their safeguards are adequate. Global PSM Solutions supports this work through structured hazard studies led by experienced facilitators who guide the method while the client's own operations, maintenance, engineering and safety staff supply the plant knowledge.Facilitation of PHA and risk assessment studiesGlobal PSM Solutions chairs and facilitates process hazard analysis (PHA) studies at different stages of a project, including FEED stage, plant expansion, change in scope, and revalidation of an existing study. It works on both greenfield and brownfield facilities. The methods it facilitates include:HAZOP (Hazard and Operability Study): a structured, node-by-node review of a defined design using guidewords to examine deviations, causes, consequences and safeguards.HAZID (Hazard Identification): an early review used to identify hazards while a design can still be changed.HAZAN (Hazard Analysis): an analysis of the consequences and likelihood of hazards already identified.What-If Analysis: structured brainstorming suited to simpler processes, modifications and operating procedures.LOPA (Layers of Protection Analysis): a method that tests whether the independent protection layers for a hazardous scenario reduce risk sufficiently, and identifies the risk gap where they do not.SIL (Safety Integrity Level) assessments: the determination of the integrity level a safety instrumented function must achieve.The facilitator also advises on the selection of team members, the right methodology and the definition of study scope. Global PSM Solutions helps clients choose the method that fits their project stage, since a method applied at the wrong depth can produce a study that looks complete but is not.PHA studies are a foundation of process safety programs. In the United States, process hazard analysis is required for covered processes under OSHA's Process Safety Management standard (29 CFR 1910.119), and the EPA's Risk Management Program (40 CFR Part 68) sets related hazard assessment requirements. Similar requirements exist in many other jurisdictions. Beyond compliance, structured studies help protect people, property and the environment, and reduce the risk of downtime and product quality issues.Methodology and software trainingGlobal PSM Solutions delivers customized PHA and HAZOP methodology training, including training covering HAZOP, LOPA and What-If methods, so that client teams can take part in and lead studies themselves. It also provides PHA-Pro software training, from basic end-user to advanced level, including template configuration. Training is customized to the client's processes and the experience of its team, and can be delivered on site.Industries servedThe company serves:Oil and gas: process units such as aromatics, utilities, oil storage tank farms and pipe-racks.Chemical and petrochemical: HAZOP and combined HAZOP and LOPA studies, including for plants producing products such as methanol, ammonia, urea and polyethylene.Fertilizer: studies for facilities with high-pressure equipment and large inventories of hazardous chemicals.Metal and mining: risk assessment for surface and underground operations.Nuclear and energy: support for decision-makers in identifying risks and navigating regulatory requirements.Every facility has its own processes, people and risks, so Global PSM Solutions begins each engagement with a conversation about the project and the question the study needs to answer. From there, the company agrees on the right method, the study team and the schedule with the client. During the study, the facilitator keeps the process rigorous and the discussion focused on the hazard, and makes sure the recommendations are specific enough to act on, with a clear action and an assigned owner.About Global PSM SolutionsGlobal PSM Solutions, Inc. is a process safety and risk management consulting company based in Oakville, Ontario, Canada. It provides facilitation of HAZOP, HAZID, HAZAN, What-If, LOPA and related risk studies, methodology training, and PHA-Pro software training to the oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, fertilizer, mining, and nuclear and energy industries. Its mission is to build long-term client relationships based on professional work ethics, honesty, respect and sincerity.

Shariq Hasan

Global PSM Solutions

+1 416-616-7635

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Global PSM Solutions Provides Process Safety and Risk Assessment Consulting Worldwide News Provided By Global PSM solutions November 26, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Education, International Organizations



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