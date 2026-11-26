MENAFN - IANS) Geneva, Nov 27 (IANS) Defending champion Dommaraju Gukesh put up another display of his fighting ability in another complicated and tactical battle with challenger Javokhir Sindarov in the third game of their World Chess Championship Final Match in Geneva, Switzerland.

With the draw on Thursday, the score remained tied 1.5-1.5 from three games. Though it ended in a stalemate, Game 3 was an exciting affair and kept the chess world glued to the screen till late into the evening.

In a long-drawn game in which the two players crossed the 40-move time control for the first time in this 14-game encounter, Gukesh had a huge time advantage at one time but could not convert that into a win as Sindarov played accurate moves under tremendous time pressure, and they agreed to a draw after 60 moves.

After the quick draw in the second game on Wednesday, Gukesh once again opted for the Berlin Defence to Sindarov's Ruy Lopez opening. This time he went for the ultra-sharp and extremely rare Rio de Janeiro Variation, which is considered a bit more aggressive for the player with black pieces. However, Sindarov was not rattled by this novelty and handled the pressure with accurate moves. The game looked equal throughout.

Both players showed their mental toughness and fought hard for the draw. Sindarov made the 40th move with just around eight seconds on the clock, as he spent a long time on his moves while Gukesh rattled off the first 15 moves in about two minutes. The Indian reigning World Champion played some exciting moves like 31...Kf5!, followed by 32...Ke6 and 33...c5 that impressed many experts.

The 20-year-old Grandmaster from Chennai also had his troubles with the clock but extricated himself from it. At one time he rejected a draw offer from Sindarov but in the end, the position was such that agreed to draw despite enjoying a pawn advantage in Bishop ending.

Friday is a rest day, and the two players will meet again on Saturday for the fourth game.

The 14-game match, which will end on December 12 with the closing ceremony, has a total prize fund of $2.5 million. Each decisive victory will be worth USD 200,000, while the remaining prize money will be divided equally. If the match goes into tiebreaks, the winner will take home USD 1.3 million and the runner-up USD 1.2 million.

Winning a game earns one point, while a draw gets both players 1/2 of the point. In case the score is tied after completion of 14 games, the two players will engage in tie-break games with shorter durations -- rapid followed by blitz if needed.

Gukesh became the World Champion in Singapore in 2024 by defeating China's Ding Liren. He is the second Indian after five-time winner Viswanathan Anand to win the World Championship.