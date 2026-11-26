Gas Springs Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Gas Springs Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The gas springs market has been witnessing notable growth, driven by advancements in various industries and increasing demand for efficient mechanical solutions. As this market evolves, it is essential to understand its size, key factors influencing expansion, emerging trends, and the major players shaping its future.

Growth Trajectory of the Gas Springs Market from 2025 to 2030

The gas springs market has experienced substantial expansion in recent years, with its value projected to rise from $3.52 billion in 2025 to $3.74 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This past growth has been fueled by factors such as wider adoption in automotive applications, growing furniture manufacturing, increased demand for ergonomic mechanical systems, the expansion of industrial machinery production, and the rising use of gas springs in medical devices. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward momentum, reaching $4.71 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.9%. The anticipated expansion is supported by the growing need for lightweight mechanical parts, the rising use of adjustable and lockable gas springs, increased production of advanced automotive systems, growth in aerospace equipment manufacturing, and a demand for maintenance-friendly motion control solutions. Key trends shaping the future include a surge in demand for compact and high-force gas spring designs, a stronger preference for adjustable and lockable variants, development of corrosion-resistant models, and increased use of soft-close and controlled-motion gas springs.

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Automotive Production and Lightweighting as Major Growth Drivers

The expanding production of vehicles and the trend towards vehicle lightweighting are significant drivers propelling the gas springs market forward. Automotive production encompasses the manufacture of both passenger and commercial vehicles, while vehicle lightweighting focuses on using lighter materials and optimized designs to reduce weight without sacrificing safety or functionality. These trends are largely influenced by consumer preferences and stricter regulations on fuel efficiency and emissions, pushing manufacturers to decrease vehicle weight. Gas springs play a crucial role in this context as they are widely used in various automotive components such as hoods, tailgates, trunks, liftgates, seats, and interior parts to facilitate controlled lifting, positioning, and damping. For instance, in April 2026, data from the International Organization ofhowed that the United States produced 10.24 million vehicles and sold 16.7 million, while Brazil reported a notable output of 2.64 million vehicles. These figures highlight how the automotive sector's growth and lightweighting initiatives are driving demand for gas springs.

How the Gas Springs Market is Structured Across Key Segments

This report categorizes the gas springs market into several important segments. By type, it includes Compression Gas Springs, Tension Gas Springs, Lockable Gas Springs, and Dampers. In terms of materials, the market is divided into Steel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum, and Composite Materials. Technological segmentation covers Hydraulic Gas Springs, Pneumatic Gas Springs, Electromechanical Gas Springs, and Smart Gas Springs. Applications span Automotive, Furniture, Industrial Machinery, Medical Equipment, and Aerospace sectors. Finally, the market is segmented by end users into Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket services. Further breakdowns within these categories include subtypes such as Standard and Adjustable Force Compression Gas Springs, as well as various types of lockable gas springs and dampers catering to specific operational needs.

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Innovations and Trends Shaping the Gas Springs Market

Leading companies in the gas springs industry are increasingly focusing on technological breakthroughs, especially involving high-performance nitrogen gas spring technology. These advanced designs utilize compressed nitrogen to deliver improved force output, reduced installation space, and enhanced durability, which benefits various demanding industrial applications. For example, in June 2025, Beijer Components AB from Sweden introduced the NitroSpring series, aimed at elevating precision in motion control and operational efficiency. This product line features gas springs that are up to 50% smaller than conventional alternatives while offering forces up to 8,000 N as standard, and custom configurations reaching 300,000 N, with stroke lengths between 7 mm and 2,000 mm. Such innovations support compact installation and high-performance operation in industrial settings.

Geographical Markets Driving Demand Growth in Gas Springs

In 2025, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the gas springs market and is projected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The broader market report analyzes key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on demand patterns and growth opportunities.

Top Companies Leading the Gas Springs Market in 2025

The gas springs market features prominent players such as Stabilus SE, Barnes Group Inc., Suspa GmbH, Lesjöfors AB, Bansbach Easylift GmbH, Dadco LLC, Weforma Dämpfungstechnik GmbH, Industrial Gas Springs Ltd, Metrol Springs Ltd, AVM Industries LLC, Dictator Technik GmbH, Ameritool Manufacturing Inc., Camloc Motion Control Ltd, Vapsint S.r.l., Changzhou Longxiang Gas Spring Co. Ltd., Shanghai Jianxin Gas Spring Co. Ltd., and General Spring LLC. These companies play a vital role in driving innovation, expanding product portfolios, and meeting the evolving needs of various industries worldwide.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Gas Springs Market Growth Rate Expected To Reach 5.9% CAGR By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, World & Regional



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