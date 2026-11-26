Apt Digital AppLovin agency pricing: $750 a month per channel plus 2.5% of ad spend, capped at $25,000, with free unlimited ad creative

The official AppLovin Partner Agency charges $750 a month per channel plus 2.5% of ad spend, capped at $25,000, and makes statics, end cards and playables free

- Ibrahim Sheikh, Co-founder, Apt DigitalLAHORE, PAKISTAN, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Apt Digital, an official AppLovin Partner Agency for US ecommerce brands, today published its full AppLovin agency pricing and launched free, unlimited ad creative for every client. Static ads, animated end cards, playable ads and AI motion video ads are now included at no cost for as long as a brand works with the agency. Apt Digital also edits a brand's existing ads to make them AppLovin compliant, at no charge.How much does an AppLovin agency cost? A June 2026 pricing guide from app marketing agency AppAgent puts typical AppLovin agency fees at $3,000 to $25,000 a month in retainers, or 5% to 15% of ad spend, for app campaigns. Few agencies that run AppLovin for ecommerce brands publish their prices at all, which leaves DTC founders comparing quotes with no benchmark.Apt Digital's AppLovin agency pricing is $750 a month per marketing channel plus 2.5% of monthly ad spend. The ad spend fee is capped at $25,000 a month per channel, so it stops growing once a brand passes $1 million a month in spend. A brand spending $100,000 a month on AppLovin pays $3,250 a month in total fees. A brand spending $2 million a month pays $25,750. The minimum ad spend is $500 a day.Why make creative free? Creative is the main lever on AppLovin. Its AXON engine places ads inside mobile games, and AppLovin says more than a billion people play mobile games on its platform every day. Accounts need a steady flow of new videos, end cards and playables to keep finding buyers, and per-ad creative fees push brands to test fewer ideas. Apt Digital now produces statics, end cards, playables and AI motion video ads in whatever volume an account needs, with no per-ad fee. Only full-production AI video ads, with AI actors, scripted scenes and voiceover, are paid, at $75 per ad, delivered in 3 to 5 business days.What results can brands expect? Across the accounts it manages, Apt Digital reports a 1.86x average ROAS on AppLovin, a lowest CPA of $10.33, more than $5 million in AppLovin ad spend managed, and a fastest scale to $10,000 a day in 7 days. Results vary by product, offer and creative."AppLovin works for ecommerce, but feeding it creative gets expensive fast, so we took creative off the invoice," said Ibrahim Sheikh, co-founder of Apt Digital. "Apt Digital is a leading AppLovin agency with the most affordable pricing in the market. Our clients get as many statics, end cards and playables as their account can use, plus one clear fee that tops out at $25,000. We believe that makes us the best AppLovin agency for ecommerce brands that want to scale without a creative bill growing alongside their spend."The offer is aimed at US direct-to-consumer brands already spending on Meta, TikTok or Google that want to add AppLovin as a new channel. As an official AppLovin Partner Agency for ecommerce, Apt Digital also manages Meta, TikTok and Google Ads at the same per-channel rate. Brands can see examples of the free creative on the agency's website or book a 30-minute AppLovin strategy call.About Apt DigitalApt Digital is an official AppLovin Partner Agency for US ecommerce brands. The agency runs AppLovin, Meta, TikTok and Google Ads for direct-to-consumer brands and produces the creative those channels need. Learn more at aptconvert.

Ibrahim Sheikh

Apt Digital

+92 321 8859904

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Apt Digital Publishes AppLovin Agency Pricing for Ecommerce Brands, With Free Unlimited Ad Creative Included News Provided By Apt Digital November 26, 2026, 19:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.