Beunos Aires [Argentina], November 27 (ANI): Lionel Messi is set to make a highly anticipated return to La Bombonera, with the Inter Miami superstar confirmed as the headline attraction for Carlos Tevez's long-awaited testimonial match on December 20 in Buenos Aires. Tevez, affectionately known as El Apache, has officially announced that his former Argentina teammate and long-time friend will feature in the special occasion, adding further excitement to an emotional farewell celebration marking the end of his illustrious football career, as per Goal.

Although the former Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus forward retired from professional football in 2021, his long-awaited testimonial was postponed and will finally take place five years later at the iconic home of Boca Juniors. Messi's participation is expected to make the occasion even more memorable. The two Argentine legends famously shared the national team dressing room during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, and their reunion promises to be a special moment for supporters. The announcement has generated considerable excitement among football fans, particularly Boca Juniors supporters, who will have the opportunity to witness one of the greatest players in football history return to Argentine soil for the occasion. The Adiós Apache celebration also comes at a significant moment for Boca Juniors. The club has enjoyed an impressive 2026 campaign, securing top spot in the annual aggregate standings and lifting the Copa Sudamericana trophy. With Boca also competing for the Copa Argentina title and preparing for the quarter-finals of the Torneo Clausura, Tevez's testimonial is expected to provide an emotional and celebratory occasion for the club and its supporters. With Messi confirmed to headline the event, December 20 promises to be a memorable night at La Bombonera as Argentine football pays tribute to one of its most iconic figures. (ANI)