Shelly Group SE / Key word(s): Tender Offer

Shelly Group's Board of Directors reaffirms its support for Schneider Electric SE's amended Offer

26.11.2026 / 20:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Shelly Group's Board of Directors reaffirms its support for Schneider Electric SE's amended Offer

Sofia / Munich, November 26, 2026 – Shelly Group SE (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166 ), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, announces that its Board of Directors (the“Board”) has reaffirmed its reasoned opinion of October 5, 2026, on the voluntary tender offer (the“Offer”) by SE 2026 A SAS (the“Bidder”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Schneider Electric SE, as amended in line with the instructions of the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission (the“FSC”) in its resolution of October 22, 2026. According to the Board of Directors, the Offer, as amended in line with the requirements of the FSC, fully reflects the terms agreed under the investment agreement announced on September 24, 2026, under which Shelly Group agreed to support a potential Offer. These include the offered price and the Bidder's stated intentions, in particular its strategic plan for Shelly Group following a successful completion of the Offer, in respect of the management, geographical footprint, employment levels and the preservation of its core trademarks for a specific period of time, as well as in respect of the delisting of Shelly Group. The amendments to the Offer do not change the offer price of EUR 70.00 per share as of the date the Offer was first registered with the FSC. Therefore, the Board has determined that the voluntarily commissioned independent fairness opinion (the“Fairness Opinion”), prepared by Freitag & Co. GmbH (“Freitag”) in connection with the originally registered Offer, remains current and may be relied upon in assessing the fairness of the offer price under the amended Offer. In addition, the date as of which the offer price is determined is the date of the initial registration of the Offer with the FSC (September 28, 2026), and the value of the shares in the Fairness Opinion was determined around that date. Freitag concludes that the offer price of EUR 70.00 per share in cash is fair, from a financial point of view, to the shareholders of Shelly Group. A summary of the Fairness Opinion will be available at The Offer is currently still subject to approval by the FSC. Upon approval of the Offer by the FSC, Shelly Group will publish the Board's opinion together with the offer document as approved by the FSC. The acceptance period for the Offer will only commence upon publication of the offer document, as approved by the FSC. Further information at.

About Shelly Group Shelly Group SE develops, designs, and distributes IoT and smart building solutions for DIY and professional users, offering advanced technology, seamless interoperability, and a high degree of technological flexibility. Shelly products enable remote control and automation as well as energy management of electrical appliances and smart building solutions via smartphones, PCs, or third-party home automation systems. In addition to the sale of devices, the Shelly Group generates revenue from its cloud applications. The Shelly Group benefits from asset-light production through the use of contract manufacturers. The Company has a strong presence in German-speaking countries and is represented with its products in more than 100 countries. With sales organizations in DACH, Benelux, the Nordics, Iberia, Poland, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the United States and China, the Shelly Group has a broad international presence. Shelly Group SE (ISIN: BG1100003166) is listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: SLYG ), and is included in the SDAX.

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Important notice This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell securities of Shelly Group. The Offer will be made exclusively on the basis of the offer document after its approval by the FSC. Shareholders are advised to read the offer document and the reasoned opinion of Shelly Group's Board of Directors carefully once available. This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors. 26.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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