Daily draws take place at 7:00 pm until 29 November, with every ticket holder automatically entered

Al Ain November 2026: The Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (AAIHEX) 2026 has launched daily raffle draws, giving visitors the opportunity to win one of a selection of falcons, alongside a range of camping and outdoor prizes. Running every evening until the exhibition closes on Sunday, 29 November, the draws add another attraction to the event's programme of heritage, sporting, cultural and family activities. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Every visitor entering AAIHEX 2026 with a valid ticket is automatically included in the raffle, with no separate registration required. Draws take place daily at 7:00 pm at the main entrance to the atrium at ADNEC Centre Al Ain, beginning on Thursday, 26 November and continuing until Sunday, 29 November.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, the second edition of AAIHEX is organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers' Club and is taking place at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

Every visitor entering AAIHEX 2026 with a valid ticket is automatically entered into the raffle, with no separate registration required. The draws will take place each evening at 7:00 pm at the main entrance to the atrium area of the ADNEC Centre Al Ain, giving visitors attending the exhibition throughout the day an additional opportunity to take part in the experience.

The inclusion of falcons among the prizes reflects the central place falconry holds at AAIHEX and its enduring importance within Emirati culture and heritage. For generations, falconry knowledge and skills have been passed down through families and communities, creating a connection between the UAE's heritage and future generations. Through its exhibitors, activities and specialist showcases, AAIHEX provides opportunities for visitors to engage with this tradition and learn more about its continued cultural significance.

The raffle adds to the scale and diversity of this year's visitor experience. AAIHEX 2026 brings together 1,020 exhibitors from 50 countries, showcasing products, equipment and innovations spanning hunting, falconry, equestrian sports, camping, outdoor leisure and related sectors.

Visitors planning to attend AAIHEX 2026 have until Sunday, 29 November, to explore the exhibition and take part in its activities. Families, falconry enthusiasts, hunters and outdoor lovers can explore the exhibition throughout the day before heading to the main entrance to the atrium at 7:00 pm for the daily raffle draw.

Tickets are available through the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition website and can also be purchased at the doors of ADNEC Centre Al Ain.