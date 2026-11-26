Abu Dhabi has been ranked third among the world's leading AI cities, with its TAMM government services platform receiving the only perfect score for an AI-powered city app among 100 cities assessed globally.

The emirate climbed five places from eighth in 2025 in Counterpoint Research's 2026 Global AI Cities Index, scoring 64.5 out of 100. Singapore topped the rankings with 65.9, followed by Seoul with 64.9, putting Abu Dhabi just 1.4 points behind the leader.

Dubai ranked fourth globally with a score of 62.4, ahead of San Francisco in fifth place with 57, followed by London, Beijing and Shanghai.

TAMM was awarded a maximum score of five in the index's newly introduced AI City App category, which evaluates how effectively cities use artificial intelligence to deliver government services rather than simply counting the number of digital applications available.

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The assessment looked at the ability of AI-powered platforms to offer personalised services, anticipate residents' needs and complete transactions from start to finish. TAMM was the only platform among the 100 cities to receive the full score.

Abu Dhabi also ranked first globally in two other categories: AI Governance and Mobile Broadband.

“This recognition is encouraging, but our focus is not the ranking itself. It is continuing to build a model of government where technology operates at scale while remaining firmly centred on the people it serves,” said Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE).

"TAMM shows what that means in practice: services designed around people's lives, with AI helping government anticipate needs and act, rather than waiting for people to ask."

“Abu Dhabi's ambition to become the world's first AI-native government is ultimately about making government simpler and proactive."

Developed by the Department of Government Enablement (DGE) in collaboration with more than 45 government entities, TAMM provides access to more than 1,200 public and private-sector services through a single platform.

It serves 4.9 million users and has recorded a customer satisfaction score of 94.5 per cent, up from 78 per cent in 2022, before artificial intelligence was integrated into the platform.

One of its AI-powered features, TAMM AutoGov, launched in October 2025, is designed to act as a virtual government employee, completing routine tasks on behalf of users, including licence renewals, payments and healthcare appointment bookings.

The latest ranking comes as Abu Dhabi pursues its ambition to become the world's first AI-native government by 2027.

Counterpoint's index assesses cities across 10 categories, including public and private-sector initiatives. Its assessment of Abu Dhabi also highlighted developments in AI education, healthcare, financial services, software and data-centre infrastructure, involving organisations such as Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, G42, Presight and Microsoft.

In October, Abu Dhabi launched TAMM Global, making the technology and expertise behind its government services platform available to other governments internationally.

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