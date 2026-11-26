Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced that Al Watan Street has been closed to light vehicles and trucks due to traffic congestion. The police alerted motorists using Al Watan Street in a post on X on Thursday.

The police also requested motorists to use alternative routes, exercise caution and stay alert while driving.

The traffic advisory comes two days after a major accident occurred on Al Watan Street when a passenger bus carrying 41 people crashed into a truck that had stopped on the side of the road due to a mechanical fault.

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The accident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, November 24, causing the death of 13 people and injuring 26, 14 of whom were taken to nearby hospitals.

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