Three years ago, the Ras Al Khaimah shipyard where BRABUS's new catamaran was built was little more than an empty outer shell.

This week, a 55-foot luxury boat made at that same facility was shown at the Dubai International Boat Show, marking a new chapter for the German brand, known for modifying high-performance cars.

The BRABUS Ultima 55, built at Sunreef Yachts' shipyard in Ras Al Khaimah through a partnership between the Polish yacht builder and BRABUS, is the company's first luxury catamaran and made its Middle East debut in Dubai.

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For Constantin Buschmann, CEO and owner of BRABUS, the boat represents more than an entry into a new market. It is part of the company's plan to take its identity beyond cars and become a wider luxury-design brand.

“This boat is a sold boat, and we have sold five units already, although this is the first time we show it,” Buschmann told Khaleej Times onboard the vessel.

He said some of the buyers are in the UAE.

"The Ultima 55 is 55 feet long and 18 feet wide. Its fold-down balconies can extend the rear platform to 25 feet. The twin-hull catamaran has two 725-horsepower six-cylinder engines, two guest cabins with bathrooms, and a separate crew cabin," said Buschmann.

Buschmann said it can be used for day trips or for staying onboard for several days.

BRABUS started as a performance-car company in Germany in 1977. It became known for taking luxury cars, particularly Mercedes-Benz models, and making them more powerful, more personalised and visually more striking.

The company entered the marine business in 2018 with smaller sports boats. "We have since manufactured and sold more than 3,000 boats carrying the BRABUS logo," said Buschmann.

The Sunreef partnership takes it into a larger category. BRABUS's earlier Shadow models are monohull sports boats, while the Ultima 55 is a catamaran with two hulls, offering more space and stability.

The base vessel is Sunreef's Ultima platform. BRABUS brought its design language, quality management and interior aesthetic to the project.

“The base is, of course, the Sunreef Ultima platform, but then we are bringing our design language, we are bringing our quality management, we are bringing the whole lifestyle of BRABUS,” said Buschmann.

For the CEO, the UAE-built element is particularly important.

Sunreef Yachts established its Ras Al Khaimah shipyard around three years ago, where the Ultima 55 was built. Buschmann said he visited when construction had barely begun.

“To me, that is a tremendous example of entrepreneurship,” he said.“I was in that shipyard when they had just finished the outer shell of the building. There was nobody inside. And now it's a fully operating shipyard.”

He praised the facility for training workers for specialist marine roles, adding that the partnership gives them confidence that high-end boats can be built in the UAE.

The connection is also personal for Buschmann. The company is turning 50 next year. "My family has had ties with Dubai for around three decades. I studied for a semester at the American University in Dubai and I have lived in the UAE in different periods of my life," Buschmann said.

“It is a special place,” he said, describing the country as“kind of a second home”.

While he would not confirm future UAE production projects, Buschmann said the country remains among their leading options whenever it considers expansion.

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