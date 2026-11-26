Published: Thu 26 Nov 2026, 4:02 PM

Iman Developers has officially announced the launch of Element by Iman , a contemporary residential and retail development located in the heart of Dubai Science Park. Scheduled for handover in Q2 2029, the project introduces 158 residential apartments and 4 ground-floor retail units to one of Dubai's fastest-growing innovation and lifestyle hubs.

The launch marks the latest addition to Iman Developers ' expanding Dubai portfolio, responding to sustained demand from end-users and investors seeking well-connected, design-led communities. Starting from Dh 684,000, Element by Iman is built around the developer's core commitment to crafting elevated everyday living environments.“With Element by Iman, our vision was to bring sculpted, contemporary living to a neighborhood defined by innovation and connectivity. Dubai Science Park has rapidly emerged as a dynamic destination for modern residents, and this launch reflects our continued commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed homes that balance everyday comfort and wellness,” said Ismail Marfani, CEO of IMAN Developers.

Guided by the design philosophy“Art in Every Curve,” Element by Iman pairs flowing horizontal facade lines with curved balconies and generous outdoor spaces. Residents and guests are welcomed through a double-height signature entrance lobby that sets a calm, contemporary tone throughout the building, the residences combine warm textures, refined finishes, and expansive glazing to maximise natural light. The collection offers a versatile range of layouts tailored to modern lifestyles, spanning studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments with selected layouts featuring dedicated study rooms alongside 4 exclusive three-bedroom duplexes complete with private plunge pools.

Element by Iman comprises 158 thoughtfully designed residences tailored to modern lifestyles, offering a versatile mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments with selected layouts featuring dedicated study rooms alongside four exclusive three-bedroom duplexes complete with private plunge pools. Each residence pairs warm, tactile materials and refined finishes with expansive glass that invites abundant natural light. With prices starting from Dh 684,000 the collection offers an attainable yet sophisticated gateway into one of Dubai's fastest rising growth corridors.

Designed to support everyday wellbeing and community connection, Element by Iman distributes more than 10 curated leisure, wellness, and retail offerings across two dedicated levels, the podium and the rooftop. Residents enjoy access to two infinity pools, comprising one 25-metre leisure pool on the first floor and one 24-metre rooftop infinity pool, complemented by one Zen garden, one open-air yoga and meditation deck, two distinct fitness zones (indoor and outdoor), one wellness spa equipped with steam and sauna rooms, dedicated kids' play areas, and one residents' clubhouse, in addition to four ground-floor retail spaces serving daily lifestyle needs. Seamless city connectivity

Positioned within Dubai Science Park, the address offers direct access to Umm Suqeim Street, Al Khail Road, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. Residents are within easy reach of key retail, leisure, and business destinations sitting 5 minutes from Dubai Miracle Garden, 10 minutes from Dubai Hills Mall, about 18 minutes from Mall of the Emirates, around 20 minutes from Dubai Marina, and approximately 25 minutes from Downtown Dubai.

Scheduled for completion and handover in Q2 2029, Element by Iman stands as a milestone addition to Iman Developers' expanding Dubai portfolio. With initial inventory selling fast, prospective buyers and investors are encouraged to explore available layouts and register their interest at With Element by Iman now officially launched, prospective buyers and investors can explore the development and register their interest at .