The UAE expressed its solidarity with Jordan after the body of a missing Jordanian crew member was foun who died in the aftermath of an attack on a vessel on November 17.

An Adnoc Logistics & Services vessel had come under attack at the time, during which 11 people were injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families and relatives of the sailor, and to Jordan and its brotherly people.

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Adnoc on Thursday confirmed that the Jordanian crew member who went missing after an attack on one of its vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on November 17 had been found dead.

In a statement, the company said it was“with great sadness” that it announced the death, and extended its“deepest condolences” to his family, whom it said it is supporting at this difficult time. Out of respect for the family, no further personal details will be released.

Out of the 11 crew members who sustained injuries, nine have since been discharged from hospital, while two continue to receive medical care.

UAE-based Adnoc confirms missing crew dead after Strait of Hormuz vessel attack Jordan says citizen missing after attack on Adnoc vessel on November 17 Adnoc says vessel attacked while transiting Hormuz, 11 injured