MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Nearly half of consumers in the UAE have used artificial intelligence agents to make purchasing decisions and act on their behalf when shopping, highlighting how quickly AI is changing the relationship between customers and brands, according to a new SAP study.

The 2026 UAE Engagement Index, released alongside SAP Engagement Cloud's sixth annual global Customer Loyalty Index, found that 47 per cent of UAE consumers had used AI agents when buying from brands.

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The findings come as AI moves beyond recommending products towards taking a more active role in shopping, including helping consumers make decisions and complete purchases.

Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director of SAP UAE, said UAE consumers were already comfortable allowing AI to play an active role in shopping, but warned that brands should not take that trust for granted.

As AI moves from recommending products to acting on customers' behalf, companies need to be transparent about how the technology is used and ensure it relies on reliable data, he said.

Personalisation becomes key to brand loyalty

The global Customer Loyalty Index found that 60 per cent of consumers are more loyal to brands that make them feel personally valued.

Personalised experiences are also particularly important to UAE consumers. According to the UAE Engagement Index, 70 per cent value personalised product recommendations, while 69 per cent appreciate highly personalised content.

Consumers who use AI for shopping also report higher brand loyalty, with 78 per cent describing themselves as loyal to brands, compared with 69 per cent among consumers overall.

The findings suggest that businesses increasingly need to combine technology with personalised customer experiences to maintain loyalty and retain shoppers.

Traditional loyalty rewards lose appeal

The study identified a shift in how consumers respond to traditional loyalty programmes.

For the first time in the Customer Loyalty Index's six-year history, incentivised loyalty, which relies on rewards and similar benefits, fell below 40 per cent.

The findings highlight the growing importance of personalisation and tailored customer experiences in influencing purchasing decisions, rather than relying solely on discounts, points and rewards.

AI trust and human oversight

The global survey also found that one-third of consumers trust AI assistants to complete purchases on their behalf.

However, the technology is also affecting brand relationships. Around 30 per cent of consumers globally said they had switched from a brand they were loyal to because of its use of AI. The figure rises to 45 per cent among Generation Z consumers.

Dubai-based Avntcha Tea, a customer of SAP Engagement Cloud, highlighted the importance of governance and human oversight as businesses integrate AI into customer interactions.

Karim El Alaili, Head of eCommerce and IT at Avntcha

Tea, said technology was only as effective as the people using it and stressed the need for appropriate brand governance and skilled teams to guide AI agents.

The global Customer Loyalty Index surveyed 10,002 consumers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Hong Kong between July 7 and 22, 2026.

Separately, the UAE Engagement Index was conducted by Opinium among 1,000 consumers and 600 senior decision-makers in the country.

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