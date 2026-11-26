MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Canada is trying to bring in the“next wave” of companies, including small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) into the UAE as both nations advance trade and partnerships, according to the country's finance minister.

The Canadian Minister of Finance and National Revenue, François-Philippe Champagne, said he is trying to show Canadian businesses that both the UAE and Canada are“open for business”, and that touring the Gulf during these circumstances sends“a powerful signal.”

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“Part of the reason why I showed up is that in times like that, you want your friends to show up,” he told Khaleej Times.

Speaking to local media after the official opening of the National Bank of Canada, the North American country's sixth largest commercial bank, at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Champagne said as more banks open in the region, businesses come along with it.

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“We're enabling the next wave of companies, maybe the small and medium-sized businesses, which will want to discover what the Emirates has to offer, what Dubai has to offer,” he added.

During the Minister's visit to the Gulf, which included Qatar, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai as the last stop on Thursday, the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) announced it will establish a permanent capital markets presence through the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), subject to regulatory approvals.

Canada's leading insurance company, Manulife, also officially opened an office in Dubai as part of the tour.

The UAE and Canada signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on October 27 after a record 47 days of negotiations, although has not yet been ratified.

When asked when the pact would be expected to be in effect, Champagne said that while Parliament has its own dynamic, he believes the CEPA will come into force“as quickly as possible” without giving further details.

The agreement is expected to enter into force in 2027 and will double bilateral trade from C$3.5 billion to C$7 billion. It will also reduce or eliminate tariffs on over 99 per cent of current Canadian exports to the UAE.

The UAE has also committed C$70 billion in Canadian energy, infrastructure and technology, announced during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit in Abu Dhabi last year.

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