The restructuring would affect at least 9% of SAP's global workforce, Bloomberg said, adding that the total number of job cuts could change after labour negotiations.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.