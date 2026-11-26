MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Deeper and more diversified capital markets will be essential if Gulf economies are to finance their next phase of growth, according to a new report by BlackRock, which argues that stronger connections between sovereign wealth, domestic savings and international investment are needed to support economic transformation across the region.

The asset manager's report, Financing the Next Chapter: Building the GCC's Capital Markets, comes as the GCC economy is projected to reach $3 trillion by 2030, while sovereign wealth fund assets are forecast to exceed $7 trillion. The study says the region has a strong financial foundation but needs broader and more liquid capital markets to channel funds into businesses, infrastructure and long-term development projects.

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According to the report, the next stage of capital market development will depend on five priorities: mobilising long-term domestic savings, expanding investment opportunities, strengthening market infrastructure and liquidity, attracting international capital and improving cross-border market connectivity.

The UAE is highlighted as a key example of how financial centres in the Gulf are evolving, supported by regulatory reforms, economic diversification efforts and growing international investor interest.

Dixit Joshi, Managing Director, Middle East Technology and Advisory Solutions, and Digital Assets at BlackRock, said the UAE had already established itself as an increasingly important global financial centre but now had an opportunity to deepen the links between savings and investment.

“Strong capital markets do more than finance economic growth. They create opportunities for people to participate in that growth and build long-term financial security,” Joshi said.“By continuing to invest in market infrastructure, innovation and international connectivity, the UAE can strengthen its position as a leading destination for global capital while supporting its own long-term economic ambitions.”

The report also points to opportunities across the wider Gulf region, particularly in Saudi Arabia, where financial sector reforms and economic diversification plans have expanded investor access and helped develop new investment products.

Kashif Riaz, Head of Middle East and Central Asia Financial Markets Advisory at BlackRock, said deeper capital markets would play a larger role in funding the Kingdom's long-term ambitions.“By broadening the domestic investor base, expanding access to public and private markets, and continuing to attract international capital, Saudi Arabia can develop a more diversified and resilient financial system,” he said.

Beyond institutional investors, the report argues that increasing participation by individual savers will be critical. It highlights workplace savings programmes, exchange-traded funds, diversified investment funds and Shariah-compliant products as tools that could encourage more people to invest while creating larger pools of domestic capital.

While sovereign wealth funds will remain central to financing development across the GCC, the report concludes that stronger domestic markets and greater international participation will be needed to support innovation, private-sector growth and the region's economic diversification agenda.