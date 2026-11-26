MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Crude oil prices rose almost 2% on Thursday after Yemen's Houthis said they hit ​Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery and Iran said mines struck ships in the Strait of Hormuz, reviving concerns about supply disruption.

Brent crude futures were up $1.87, or 1.98%, at $96.48 a barrel as of 12:41 p.m. ET (1741 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $1.03, or 1.23%, at $84.71.

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There will be no WTI settlement on Thursday because of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

"We're rebounding a little bit on concerns about geopolitical factors going into the weekend. This is keeping the market on edge into the (Thanksgiving) holiday," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group.

Brent settled up 3.5% in the previous session while WTI climbed 2% after the Iran-aligned Houthis said they had attacked ​Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery ‌and Riyadh's financial district.

The refinery is part ​of a complex that also serves as a major export terminal for Saudi crude, and analysts expect the latest reported Houthi attacks to increase oil's geopolitical risk premium. The Saudi government and state oil company Aramco did not respond to requests for comment.

At the same time, shipping has been disrupted through the Strait of Hormuz, where oil supply had been recovering to levels close to those before the Iran war.

Tankers explode

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday that two tankers had exploded and caught fire after hitting sea mines north of Oman's Khasab port while attempting to cross the strait. One of the vessels was a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil, the Guards said.

"The broadening of the Middle East conflict threatens to halt the recovery in oil flows," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.

An initial estimate of last week's Middle East crude exports, including non-Hormuz routes, put them at 15.3 million barrels per day, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

OPEC+ ministers will hold meetings on Sunday to decide their 2027 output policy. They face the challenge of balancing output with the United Arab Emirates no longer in the group, and with Iraq and Kazakhstan pressing OPEC+ to raise its estimate of their oil production capacity.

Two people with knowledge of the matter said OPEC+ may roll over its current oil output targets at the meeting for at least the first quarter of 2027.

US crude stocks rose by 1.1 million barrels to 418.9 million barrels in the week ended November 20, the Energy Information Administration said. That supported prices because analysts had expected a rise of 1.5 million barrels.

In Asia, Thailand's Bangchak Corp said it had shut all production units at its Phra Khanong oil refinery in Bangkok after a fire.

A drone attack at the Slavyansk ECO oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region also led to a fire, inflicting serious damage.