MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Ollie Bearman will continue to race for Haas next season, the US-owned Formula One team said on Thursday in a long-awaited announcement that finally completed the 2027 starting grid.

The 21-year-old Briton had wanted to stay for a third successive season, and the Ferrari-powered team were keen to keep him and known to have an option, but reaching a deal took longer than expected - leading to speculation about other factors.

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"Continuing with Ollie into 2027 was a natural decision for us,” said Haas principal Ayao Komatsu in a team statement on Thursday ahead of the weekend's Qatar Grand Prix. "We've seen his growth, his commitment, and the quality he brings to the team, both on and off the track.

"He has a tremendous work ethic and a strong desire to develop both himself and the team, and there is no better person, in my opinion, to lead this team forward."

Bearman will be partnered by Brazilian rookie Rafael Camara, who has replaced experienced French driver Esteban Ocon.

“It's no secret that I'm delighted to be continuing (with Haas) into 2027,” said Bearman.

“This team has played an integral role in my development, and I've felt a huge amount of belief and support from everyone here. We've got big ambitions to keep pushing forward, and I'm excited to lead that work, building on what we've achieved, and striving for even more together. We have unfinished business.”

A Ferrari junior driver, Bearman made his F1 race debut with the Italian team as a stand-in for Spaniard Carlos Sainz in Saudi Arabia in 2024, finishing seventh.

He has been seen as a future Ferrari driver and possible successor to compatriot Lewis Hamilton, although the seven-time champion has talked of extending his F1 career for some years while teammate Charles Leclerc has a long-term contract.

Media reports have suggested Bearman's management wanted flexibility for the future should he need to seek a seat elsewhere.

The Briton has scored 23 of Haas' 31 points this season. The team are seventh overall with two rounds remaining, three points ahead of Audi.

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