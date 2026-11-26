MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As F1‭ ‬cars roared on the majestic Yas Marina Circuit‭, ‬I began walking from the media centre‭. ‬While the drivers set their sights on pole position‭, ‬my destination was the Fan Zone‭. ‬The year was 2024‭, ‬my 24th as a sports journalist‭, ‬but my first as an accredited F1‭ ‬reporter‭.‬

I have never been curious about these insanely fast cars‭, ‬which are controlled by humans who drive them with surgical precision‭.‬‭ ‬This astonishing blend of machinery and human capabilities has thrilled fans for several decades‭, ‬bringing in hordes of people‭ ‬to historic venues such as Monza‭, ‬Monaco‭, ‬Silverstone‭, ‬Spa-Francorchamps and Singapore‭.‬

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But what aroused my curiosity was Yas Marina and how this event has made Abu Dhabi such a popular F1‭ ‬destination‭, ‬one that brings in more than 100,000‭ ‬foreign fans every year‭.‬

How is it even possible for such a young venue‭, ‬which hosted its first race only in 2009‭, ‬to leave such a lasting impression on‭ ‬fans‭?‬

Is it the plush hotels on Yas Island‭, ‬the amazing theme parks around it‭, ‬the exotic yachts at the Marina offering a ringside view of the track‭, ‬or the star-studded after-race concerts‭?‬

Or is it the chance of seeing Brad Pitt‭, ‬Will Smith‭, ‬Penelope Cruz‭, ‬Uma Thurman‭, ‬Usain Bolt‭, ‬Roger Federer and Maria Sharapova casually walking past you in the paddock‭?‬

All these big attractions make the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix a go-to destination‭. ‬But beyond the glamour of Hollywood A-listers‭, ‬iconic pop stars and the who's who of the sporting world‭, ‬the event also offers regular fans a great experience at the Fan Zone‭, ‬with play areas for children‭, ‬affordable food trucks‭, ‬F1‭ ‬merchandise shops and gaming zones‭. ‬This is where I met fans who came from everywhere‭ ‬-‭ ‬France‭, ‬South Africa‭, ‬Great Britain‭, ‬Germany‭, ‬Kyrgyzstan and even Reunion‭, ‬a small French island in the Indian Ocean‭.‬

Josh Pull‭, ‬a British F1‭ ‬fan who is a regular at Silverstone‭, ‬revealed what makes Abu Dhabi truly unique‭. ‬“I think people love it here because they‭ (‬organisers‭) ‬turn it into a festival‭. ‬They have invested so much money into it‭, ‬they care so much about the fan experience‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬“People come here from far and wide and all of them seem to have such a good time‭.‬”

Kita Karim‭, ‬Pull's compatriot‭, ‬was walking gingerly with her friend Mavi Akintola‭, ‬a UAE-based Nigerian national‭, ‬before breaking into a dance as‭ ‬Dua Lipa's‭ ‬Levitating‭ ‬filled the air‭.‬

Karim was blown away by the vibe of the place and the friendliness of the volunteers‭. ‬“You don't have to be focused on the race alone‭, ‬there is much more to do here as fans‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬“I am going to come here every single year‭, ‬and I am going to recommend it to all my friends in the UK‭.‬”

Lea Ane‭, ‬a French F1‭ ‬fanatic‭, ‬has rarely missed out on the F1‭ ‬action in Europe‭. ‬But she said she would never forget her first experience in Abu Dhabi‭.‬

“It's indeed a great event‭. ‬The organisation is top-notch‭, ‬the people are kind and the restaurants are very nice‭. ‬A lot of activities for kids as well and you can see how they‭ (‬kids‭) ‬are enjoying here‭,‬”‭ ‬Ane said‭.‬

Just as F1‭ ‬combines supercars with the incredible skills of drivers‭, ‬it's the local organisers'‭ ‬attention to detail and their tireless efforts to cater to fans from all walks of life that have made the Abu Dhabi GP such a compelling experience‭.‬

As the final race of the season‭, ‬Abu Dhabi also holds a special place in the calendar‭, ‬which over the years has seen some thrilling title deciders‭, ‬from Sebastian Vettel winning a four-way showdown in 2010‭ ‬to Lando Norris overcoming Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri for the world championship in 2025‭.‬

But triumphant drivers jumping for joy on the podium is not Abu Dhabi's greatest victory‭. ‬Its biggest success lies in building the trust factor‭ ‬-‭ ‬the governing body for the sport‭, ‬the FIA‭, ‬knows the local organisers can always deliver top-notch events‭, ‬no matter what‭.‬

The Covid-19‭ ‬pandemic could not bring the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to a halt‭.‬

And now‭, ‬even a regional conflict has failed to put the brakes on it‭, ‬as the FIA confirmed the 2026‭ ‬season finale in the UAE capital would go ahead as planned from December 4-6‭, ‬with the global body cancelling its Plan B of moving the event to Imola‭, ‬Italy‭.‬

There was not even a hint of surprise on the face of David Powell‭, ‬chief portfolio and strategy officer at Ethara‭, ‬the promoters‭ ‬of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix‭, ‬after the FIA announcement‭.‬

“We've always said the Grand Prix‭ (‬in Abu Dhabi‭) ‬is going to happen‭. ‬We've always been working closely with Formula 1‭ ‬and the FIA on the plans that we're making here‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬“Most recently‭, ‬we're building the facilities that host all of the people who come to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix week‭. ‬We have so much on‭, ‬not only the racing but also an entertainment programme that's bigger than ever‭.‬”

With Imagine Dragons and Jennifer Lopez confirmed for the post-race concerts‭, ‬F1‭ ‬ticket-holders are in for a treat again‭, ‬having‭ ‬witnessed Katy Perry‭, ‬Benson Boone‭, ‬Metallica‭, ‬Eminem‭, ‬Maroon 5‭, ‬Shania Twain‭, ‬Foo Fighters‭, ‬Def Leppard and Guns N'‭ ‬Roses in the past‭.‬

“In 2024‭, ‬we won Spectacle of the Year‭, ‬which recognised our entertainment programme‭, ‬the concerts and the music‭,‬”‭ ‬said Powell‭. ‬“Formula 1‭ ‬now has a much younger fan base‭. ‬There are more young people and women‭, ‬and they're interested in lifestyle‭, ‬music and fashion‭. ‬They're more interested in the drivers than the cars‭. ‬So we have to recognise that fact‭.‬

“The UAE itself is a very young country‭, ‬and people in their 30s want to travel and see the world‭. ‬So we make sure there's something to offer them‭, ‬whether that's music‭, ‬fashion‭, ‬access to drivers‭, ‬celebrities and influencers‭, ‬or making sure we're communicating effectively on social media with relevant fan bases in different parts of the world who speak different languages‭.‬”

F1‭, ‬the Hollywood sports drama with Brad Pitt in the lead role‭, ‬also featured the Abu Dhabi GP prominently‭, ‬with Yas Marina sharing equal space with Silverstone as the story of a talented-but-erratic driver coming out of retirement to revive a dying team gathered pace‭.‬

While Powell is happy to see Yas Marina stand on the Hollywood pedestal‭, ‬what makes his heart swell with pride is how this Grand‭ ‬Prix contributes to the UAE's economy and tourism industry‭. ‬“Seventy per cent of our audience is from outside the UAE‭. ‬It's such a rich‭, ‬diverse fan base that you'll never find anywhere else in the world‭, ‬and I think that's part of the attraction of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix‭. ‬You get to meet so many different people from so many different cultures and experiences‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭.

‬“And we accredit 40,000‭ ‬staff locally‭. ‬We use suppliers who are based here in the UAE‭, ‬so we support businesses here‭. ‬Ninety per‭ ‬cent of our supply chain comes from the local market‭. ‬We have a Dh1.3‭ ‬billion impact on the local economy‭, ‬and I think that's also a significant factor when we think about how important the Grand Prix is to all of us in the UAE‭," he added.

If you visit the Yas Marina next month for the GP‭, ‬you may find yourself applauding Kimi Antonelli‭, ‬the 20-year-old Italian sensation who recently became the youngest F1‭ ‬world champion in history‭.‬

But Yas Marina itself deserves a rousing round of applause for being so young and yet leaving an indelible mark on the big stage‭.‬

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