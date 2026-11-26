MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Despite a raging regional conflict, the UAE continues to shine brightly on the global stage, underlining the vision and resilience of a young country that welcomes people from all parts of the world with open arms.

In the sporting landscape, it's the Emirates Dubai 7s, a premier rugby event, which has proven to be a defining example of the UAE's ambitions.

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Launched in 1970, the Dubai 7s is the longest-running sporting event in the Middle East.

Now Dubai is all set to host the 56th edition of this iconic rugby tournament (November 27-29) at the Sevens Stadium.

Mathew Tait, a former England rugby star who is now Festival Director of the Emirates Dubai 7s, said it's a matter of great pride to be hosting the annual event despite the ongoing Iran war.

“Naturally, there have been challenges, which there always are anyway with a festival of this size. But Emirates Dubai 7s is about bringing people from all backgrounds and walks of life together. This year, I think that's more important than ever,” Tait told the Khaleej Times.

“It's clear to see the UAE's event season is in full swing, with some fantastic sporting action taking place in recent weeks and much more to follow in the coming months. I think that, in itself, says everything you need to know about the country's resilience, stability and determination to continue welcoming the international sporting community.”

Part of the World Rugby Sevens Series in men's and women's categories, the Dubai 7s draws the world's best teams every year, with organisers blending world-class sporting action with fun activities for fans and live concerts of global stars.

Last year, it was New Zealand which clinched a grand double by winning both men's and women's titles.

While fans will now look forward to another weekend of high-octane sevens rugby, there is also a musical treat waiting for them, with superstar Akon taking the centre stage on Saturday.

The perfect combination of sports and entertainment has allowed the Dubai 7s to leave a lasting impression on the world stage.

“The Dubai 7s has developed into much more than a rugby tournament. It's now the Middle East's biggest sport and entertainment festival, which attracts over 85,000 attendees from the UAE and across the globe,” said Tait.

“When considering the event's most significant contribution to the development of sport in the UAE, there have been so many key milestones. However, becoming the opening leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series, in 1999, was naturally a huge moment.

“And the fact that people of various ages and abilities can come together to play sport, connect with friends, family and the wider sporting community, while also enjoying the festival's attractions, are what makes Emirates Dubai 7s such a unique proposition.”

This rugby tournament, according to Tait, also laid the foundation for the UAE becoming one of the biggest sporting destinations globally, hosting world-class tennis, golf, cricket, MMA tournaments and the Formula One Grand Prix.

“I think the fact Emirates Dubai 7s has been running for such an extensive period, and established a huge following, means it has certainly played its part in laying the foundations for what we have seen in more recent times, with multiple elite-level sporting events now taking place in the UAE each year,” the former England World Cup star said.

“It was the first sporting event in Dubai to welcome international stars from around the world, and now they are here for fans to watch at close quarters on a weekly basis, particularly at this time of year, through events such as DP World Tour golf and the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

“As such a well-established and long-running event, Emirates Dubai 7s is something the city of Dubai should be proud of. The festival was developed here under the guidance and investment of Emirates, and with 85,000 spectators walking through the gates each year, the impact on Dubai's wider economy is obvious.”

Tait believes the tournament, which also runs cricket, netball, padel, Gaelic football and WODON3, a fitness competition, during the weekend at the Sevens Stadium, will continue to grow in future.

“What was once solely a rugby tournament is now bringing six sports together alongside music, entertainment and family experiences. The interesting part is what happens when you put those communities together. Someone might arrive to play padel and end up watching international rugby for the first time,” he said.

“Legacy gives you trust and recognition, but relevance comes from continuing to give people a reason to participate.”

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