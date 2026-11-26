MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The President of the UAE offered his condolences to the Qatari Emir over the passing of a member of the Naval Forces on Thursday, November 26.

The Qatari Ministry of Defence had earlier said that Corporal Ammar Yasser Arafat Mohammed of the country's naval forces had died on November 23, 2026.

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The ministry revealed the soldier had been performing his military duty when the incident took place.

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At the time, the ministry extended its deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the soldier's family and relatives.

Meanwhile, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani over the passing.

The UAE had also earlier extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the martyr, as well as to Qatar and its people.

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