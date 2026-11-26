MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The centrist party of Gadi Eisenkot, who is trying to form the next Israeli government, and an allied left-wing party on Thursday announced they had agreed on a coalition deal.

The left-leaning Democrats are the second party to agree a coalition deal with Eisenkot's Yashar after the right-wing Israel Beiteinu party did so on Tuesday, marking a further step towards forming a government.

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Eisenkot has until December 6 - a deadline which can be extended by 14 days - to form a government to replace caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the October election failed to deliver a clear majority for either bloc.

"Gadi Eisenkot, chair of Yashar with Eisenkot, and Yair Golan, chair of the Democrats, have agreed to sign a coalition agreement between the two parties," a joint statement said on Thursday.

It comes two days after the Democrats announced they were suspending talks with Yashar, with Israeli media reporting disputes over the allocation of ministerial portfolios.

Eisenkot, Liberman and Golan have a combined total of 36 lawmakers - far short of the 61 needed for a parliamentary majority.

Eisenkot's bloc also includes the Beyachad party of former prime minister Naftali Bennett which has 12 seats but is yet to sign a formal coalition agreement with Yashar.

Eisenkot's wide-ranging anti-Netanyahu camp has faced divisions on whether to forge alliances with the ultra-Orthodox parties, or the Arab-majority lists, or whether to form a national unity government with Netanyahu's right-wing Likud.

The Democrats have been pushing Eisenkot for a coalition with two Arab-majority lists that achieved an unprecedented seat haul in the vote, in a bid to unseat Netanyahu.

The party viewed the four rounds of talks between Yashar and Likud unfavourably in recent days over the possibility of a unity government. No breakthroughs on that front have ostensibly been reached.

Liberman on Thursday warned that Netanyahu was trying to derail the government's formation.

"He will drag out negotiations over a 'unity' government until the last moment, look for a pretext to blow them up, and even if such a government is formed, he will try to engineer a crisis within a few months to drag Israel back to elections," added Liberman, a hawkish former aide to Netanyahu who has become a strident critic.

Liberman has refused to serve in a government that relies on Arab-majority parties and has instead advocated an alliance with the two ultra-Orthodox parties, despite his years of criticism of the community and the fact that the issue of ultra-Orthodox military conscription remains a thorny one.

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