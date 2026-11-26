Two Trucks, One Vehicle On Fire On Oman Highway Authorities Say Blaze Under Control
Fire crews from the Civil Defence and Ambulance Unit in North Al Batinah Governorate worked to bring the blaze under control, it said.Recommended For You
One person who was moderately injured has been transported to the nearest medical facility. Crews are continuing cooling operations and securing the site.
The authority shared images from the incident and the blaze's ferocity. Take a look:ALSO READ
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