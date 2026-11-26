In the heart of Jaipur, in the north-western Indian state of Rajasthan, where every haveli (traditional Indian townhouse) doorway holds a story and every lane smells of silver polish and marigold, sits a name that has become synonymous with Indian jewellery to the world. Amrapali Jewels.

Rajiv Arora, its founder, doesn't just sell jewellery. Soft-spoken, deeply rooted, and still as curious as the young boy who grew up watching artisans in Jaipur's old city, he calls himself not a businessman but a custodian.

"I am from Jaipur. I have been involved in the city since I was a child. We are really proud that we live here. For me, Jaipur isn't just a city, it's an emotion," he says as his eyes light up.

A philosophy stitched in culture

When asked about the design philosophy that has kept Amrapali relevant for over four decades, he doesn't talk about trends. He talks about DNA.

"Our inspiration comes from the cultural ethos of India," he says. "Whenever you buy anything from Amrapali, you can wear it anywhere in the world-from Mexico to Morocco. But DNA is very Indian. That is our main aim. We take inspiration from India. It is a handcrafted brand."

The Amrapali paradox has made it a global cult, unapologetically Indian, yet completely global. A pair of chunky silver jhumkas bought in Jaipur can sit as comfortably with a sari at a Rajasthani wedding as with a gown at Cannes.

Founded in 1978 by Rajiv Arora and Rajesh Ajmera in Jaipur, Amrapali started not as a store, but as a passion project. Two friends, both lovers of Indian tribal art, would travel to remote villages, picking up forgotten pieces of tribal jewellery-pieces that no one else valued then.

"When I started Amrapali, I used to make only one-of-a-kind pieces," Rajiv recalls. "For 20 years, we never replicated a second piece."

That commitment to one-of-a-kind is what built the brand's soul. Each piece was a hobby, a discovery, a piece of history. Today, that little shop has become an empire with over 60 stores globally, 24 stores under Tribe Amrapali and over 18-20 stores of Amrapali, including boutiques in London and New York.

"But all of them are still handcrafted," he is quick to add. "Amrapali is not only handmade. It is a hobby. It is a very important part of our culture."

Jaipur is joy

Arora just can't talk about Amrapali without talking about Jaipur. "I don't say Jaipur, I say it is the Joy of Jaipur," he smiles.

He quotes a recent survey of 50 Indian cities that found Jaipur's people to be the happiest. "We have art, culture, music, history, legacy, campus, everything. The people of Jaipur don't do a lot of things. They just need a lot of energy," he says.

In a world obsessed with making cities into concrete metropolises, Rajiv's vision for Jaipur is different. He doesn't want Jaipur to become another New York. He wants Jaipur to become a world-class city on its own terms-sustainable, environmentally conscious, and culturally intact.

"How do we make Jaipur a world-class city? How do we make it sustainable? How do we maintain its environment? In the near future, Jaipur will become a very popular city. No other city in India is known around the world to be grand," he says.

For him, Jaipur is food, Jaipur is river, Jaipur is soul. It is the only city in India that was planned before its time, painted pink to welcome its guests, and declared a UNESCO World Heritage City not just for its forts, but for its living culture.

When the world borrows craft, creativity from India

What does he feel when global luxury houses pick up Indian crafts - the gota, the meenakari, the kundan - and don't give credit to the artisans of Jaipur?

His answer is surprisingly generous, and deeply rooted in history.

"There are two things. The first thing is that people can get inspiration from anywhere for their designs. So it never happens that a designer owns a place," he says.

He gives me the example of the Mughals. "When the Mughals came to India, they saw Indian architecture, they saw Indian art, they saw Indian arches. They said, this is so beautiful. If you come to Jaipur city, you will see a lot of Indian architecture in Mughal design. So inspiration always travels in a global village."

For Rajiv, if an Indian design goes global, even without credit, it is still a win for the nation.

"If Indian brands go global, if Indian design goes global and people talk about it, it is good for the nation. It gives a good message to the world. We have a history of 5000 years of civilisation. When people used to live in villages, they used to write on metal boards. So we have to show the world that we have a history, we have stories," he says with passion.

But he adds a caveat-one that comes from a lifetime of working with karigars (craftsmen). "We need government support and we also need a psychological change in the mindset of Indian people. We should respect the artists, we should treat them well and we should be proud of them. We should try to make the world see our wealth and luxury."

The future is lifestyle

After 45 years, what next?

"My vision for the future of Amrapali is that it should be a lifestyle," he says. "Not just a jewellery brand, but a way of living-where the tribal coin necklace, the enamel bangle, the temple ring, all become part of a modern woman's everyday uniform, from Mexico to Morocco to Jaipur."

Amrapali wasn't just about jewellery, but about preserving what India almost forgot. In a world of machine-made perfection, Arora bet on the imperfect, human hand and that hand has now created a legacy that Jaipur, India and the world will wear forever.

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