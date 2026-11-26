Dubai Racing Carnival: Your Guide To Dressing For Race Days At Meydan
- By: Louise Nichol
The best light in Dubai falls on Meydan just before the first race, as the sun sinks behind the grandstand and the floodlights rise to meet it. For a few minutes every race-goer on the lawn looks lit for a magazine cover.
That light belongs to the Dubai Racing Carnival, which runs at Meydan from November to March: 17 meetings, mostly on Friday evenings, with 15 still to come. Mark your card for the big three: Fashion Friday on January 22, Emirates Super Saturday on February 27 and the Dubai World Cup, one of the richest nights in racing, on March 27.Recommended For You
There is one catch. By the second race, dusk has fallen. Racing dress codes dictate day. The clock says night. The grandstand, a floodlit crescent as long as 22 Boeing 747s, semaphores bold exuberance. So, meeting by meeting, dress trains lengthen and the sequins creep in, until by Super Saturday the concourse looks like the queue for a gala dinner.
It's a conundrum that can't be fixed the Ascot way. Ascot has three centuries of tradition, a Royal Enclosure and a rulebook that measures your headpiece. It also has drizzle, which does wonders for discipline. We have a Cup first run in 1996, a sky that rarely disappoints and a city that treats restraint as a rumour. I wouldn't swap it for all the drizzle in Berkshire. I'd just take it to a good tailor.
For the right aesthetic, look south. Australia is our sartorial cousin: same sun, same swagger, same allergy to beige. Its modern race-day style was born of a heatwave, when Jean Shrimpton arrived at Flemington's Derby Day in 1965 in 34°C, hatless, gloveless and dress hovering four inches above the knee. Melbourne fainted. A year later, the fashionable hem had followed. Climate beats convention, every time.
This month the Melbourne Cup Carnival schooled us again, and three of its lessons travel beautifully to Nad Al Sheba.
First, the hat is back. Derby Day's judges counted disc hats and wide brims returning after years of fascinators, and polka dots were everywhere. Sydney's Rebecca Vallance has the dress: a satin-twill midi scattered with dots and finished with a pair of bows at the hip. Top it with New York milliner Gigi Burris's 'Maris', a hand-blocked sinamay sunhat with black grosgrain trim that picks up the dots. It also shades your eyes from the low sun at the first race, which no fascinator has ever managed.
Second, colour commits, as Cup Day's sea of pink and red proved. Roksanda's draped midi in sugared-almond pink folds at the hip like origami and falls to an asymmetric hem that stays clear of the turf. Add Cornelia James's 'Carisa' opera gloves in contrasting eau-de-nil for a colour combo no one saw coming. The ruched tulle stitched with crystals up the arm will catch the floodlights long after the sun has faded.
Third, finish the old-fashioned way. And yes, you can go full-length, as long as the line runs straight. Trains and fishtails belong on the red carpet and at gala dinners. Alessandra Rich's white cady column drops cleanly to the floor, with long sleeves, a bow at the décolletage and a split to navigate the paddock in. It is a day dress with after-dark intentions. The trick is underfoot. Andrea Wazen's 'Katy' sandals set lace and satin on a 105mm block heel. Stilettos aerate the Parade Ring lawn. Block heels glide over it.
So here is the fashion maths: sculptural shoulder + clean hem + one flourish - train = race day. Evening dressing relies on sparkle and length. Racing relies on line.
Our judges are already there. Last season's Best Dressed Lady, Sheila Wambui, won in a purple shirt, an ivory-gold skirt and her husband's tie. Daywear, in other words, with nerve.
There are more Antipodean aesthetes where Vallance came from: Toni Maticevski's cape-backed midis, Christopher Esber's architecture, Leo Lin, whose sculptural separates at Ounass are killer, and, at the very top, Sydney-born couturier Tamara Ralph. Closer to home, Nafsika Skourti's taffeta Tuxedo dress could walk straight into the winner's enclosure, and Meydan's own millinery shop stocks Melbourne milliner Kim Fletcher.
Dress for the first race and the light will do the rest. The stalls open again on December 4.ALSO READ
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