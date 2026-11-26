How Climate Change Is Forcing UAE Restaurants To Rethink Their Menus
- By: Anu Prabhakar
Climate change is no longer a distant threat. According to news reports, it had a major role to play in the deadly Nepal flash floods this year, and an article on the World Meteorological Organisation website this year declared that, “Record land and sea surface temperatures, heat, drought, fire and floods define the state of the climate in July and early August.” However, on the brighter side, businesses across the world have begun to follow sustainable practices and do their bit to combat climate change. And the hospitality industry is one among them.
Chefs and restaurateurs like Massimo Pasquarelli, corporate chef at Dream International, agree that climate change is “absolutely” a major concern for them. It has far-reaching consequences for the industry - disrupting food supply chains, with its impact already being felt “through ingredient availability, agricultural production and increasing costs,” says Pasquarelli.Recommended For You
“Availability, quality and pricing (of ingredients) will become less predictable,” observes Chef Syrco Bakker, culinary concept creator at Farmhouse by Syrco at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert. “As chefs, we cannot continue to expect every ingredient to be available at the same quality, at the same price, throughout the year.” The solution, he says, is to build menus that “can adapt to what nature and our producers can provide” rather than the other way around.Think local
In the UAE, chefs are adapting to these realities by sourcing ingredients locally and responsibly whenever possible to reduce their reliance on longer supply chains, reimagining their menus to include more seasonal ingredients, working with multiple trusted suppliers and local producers, and reducing food waste. “We want to get the maximum value out of every ingredient,” says Bakker, “whether that means using different parts of a vegetable, finding new applications for trimmings or adjusting our preparation methods.” And contrary to popular belief, he explains, 'local' does not automatically translate into 'better'. “We need to consider the full picture, including growing conditions, water consumption, transportation and quality,” he says.
Ismawan Dzabir, chef de cuisine at Andaliman, says the team began paying more attention to sustainability and designing a “climate-conscious menu” in 2024, as the impact of climate change became glaringly obvious. As a result, they are now more flexible when sourcing ingredients and experimenting with substitutes while maintaining the taste and quality of their dishes. “For example, when imported microgreens were unavailable, we replaced them with locally grown cress, basil, coriander, and fresh herbs from a UAE supplier,” he explains. “And when it comes to seafood, we utilise locally sourced sea bream or red snapper when faced with supply or quality challenges while importing fish. We also began reviewing our menus more regularly to accommodate fluctuations in ingredient availability and quality due to multiple reasons, including climate change.”
At LahKee, chef and co-founder duo Mark and Mary Calbay noticed that certain ingredients were becoming harder to source and prices were rising. “We both grew up in households where watching the news was part of the daily routine, so these issues were never completely distant,” says Mark Calbay.
They realised that their menu relied too heavily on certain ingredients and set out to rectify that. For instance, they switched from sourcing burrata from Italy to buying it from local farms in the UAE. “We also personally visit supermarkets and local markets to find suitable ingredients and cuts of meat,” adds Mark.
Working with such substitutes is not a mindless copy-paste job - it's a real experiment, as chefs study how an ingredient reacts when simmered with other ingredients and whether it shines in the final dish. For instance, the Calbays explain, burrata is added to one of their dishes, also called LahKee, which is their interpretation of the popular Korean dish tteokbokki, to balance the sauce. Finding a local alternative that could do the job well was, therefore, important.
Pasquarelli of Dream International, which includes the Italian restaurant Il Gattopardo under its umbrella, also uses locally grown heirloom or cherry tomatoes instead of imported Italian tomatoes “when their quality and flavour meet our standards,” he explains. “We keep the sea bass on the menu throughout the year, while adapting the garnish to the season,” he says. “Our dishes such as Branzino, which is served with asparagus, spinach, peas, zucchini and basil, or our Burrata with courgettes, pistachios and fresh herbs, allow us to adapt the ingredients according to the season.”
He adds that sustainability should not be just a marketing buzzword. “It needs to become part of our everyday kitchen operations and the way we make decisions,” he says.Embracing sustainability
Such changes are not limited to the food alone - other aspects of kitchen operations are evolving as well.
The team at LahKee, for example, has begun monitoring equipment use. “If several components (of a dish) need the oven, planning them together can reduce repeated heating throughout the day,” explains Mark. “The same thinking applies to switching on equipment according to the preparation and service schedule, rather than automatically turning everything on at the start of a shift.”
Andreas Borgmann, CEO and co-founder of Kcal, says that “the food business always depended on supply, and supply has always had problems”. “Climate is one more on the list, and it's getting harder to ignore, especially in a country that imports most of its food,” he points out.
Kcal decided to switch to biodegradable packaging in 2017 and Borgmann adds that the company also tries to buy from sustainable suppliers wherever possible. “In the kitchen, the biggest change has been how we plan,” he explains. “We built our own Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system in-house, and it runs everything from ordering to production schedules. It tells us what we need and when we need it, so we buy and cook to a real number instead of a guess. That's how we keep our food waste at around 1.2 per cent (of the food that's produced), which is rare in F&B.”Future imperfect
With the climate crisis looming, what does the future hold for the hospitality industry? Chefs predict that the industry will have to navigate challenges related to sourcing, rising costs, ingredient availability and supply chain disruptions.
The key, they say, lies in adaptability and flexibility - both in the way chefs cook and in the overall running of their eateries.
Borgmann says “the smart move is to control more of your own supply” and that they are looking at vertical farming. “It grows far more per square metre, uses much less water and takes weather out of the equation, which makes sense in the UAE,” he says. “Our new production facility in Dubai will run partly on solar, and we're planning to build AI into it. It will collect data every day and flag where we can cut waste and run better. A bit like a Tesla learning from every drive.”
Bakker believes in taking small, practical steps rather than creating an impossibly ambitious blueprint. “That means working closely with our suppliers, reviewing our purchasing decisions, understanding where waste happens, bringing more creativity into the kitchen and encouraging our team to challenge existing habits,” he explains.
Pasquarelli says restaurants have a responsibility to “be more conscious of their choices”. He, too, believes that strengthening relationships with local suppliers, choosing seasonal ingredients, reducing food waste and improving energy and water efficiency is the way forward.
“For me, the future of hospitality involves finding the right balance between tradition, creativity and responsibility,” he says. “Authenticity and sustainability should always go hand in hand.”ALSO READ
- Changing travel habits: How hotels are adapting to the new traveller Beyond Instagram: Why diners in UAE are embracing a quieter kind of 'luxury'
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment