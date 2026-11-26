Climate change is no longer a distant threat‭. ‬According to news reports‭, ‬it had a major role to play in the deadly Nepal flash floods this year‭, ‬and an article on the World Meteorological Organisation website this year declared that‭, ‬“Record land and sea surface temperatures‭, ‬heat‭, ‬drought‭, ‬fire and floods define the state of the climate in July and early August‭.‬”‭ ‬However‭, ‬on the brighter side‭, ‬businesses across the world have begun to follow sustainable practices and do their bit to combat climate change‭. ‬And the hospitality industry is one among them‭.‬

Chefs and restaurateurs like Massimo Pasquarelli‭, ‬corporate chef at Dream International‭, ‬agree that climate change is‭ ‬“absolutely”‭ ‬a major concern for them‭. ‬It has far-reaching consequences for the industry‭ ‬-‭ ‬disrupting food supply chains‭, ‬with its impact already being felt‭ ‬“through ingredient availability‭, ‬agricultural production and increasing costs‭,‬”‭ ‬says Pasquarelli‭.‬

“Availability‭, ‬quality and pricing‭ (‬of ingredients‭) ‬will become less predictable‭,‬”‭ ‬observes Chef Syrco Bakker‭, ‬culinary concept creator at Farmhouse by Syrco at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah‭, ‬Al Wadi Desert‭. ‬“As chefs‭, ‬we cannot continue to expect every ingredient to be available at the same quality‭, ‬at the same price‭, ‬throughout the year‭.‬”‭ ‬The solution‭, ‬he says‭, ‬is to build menus that‭ ‬“can adapt to what nature and our producers can provide”‭ ‬rather than the other way around‭.‬

In the UAE‭, ‬chefs are adapting to these realities by sourcing ingredients locally and responsibly whenever possible to reduce their reliance on longer supply chains‭, ‬reimagining their menus to include more seasonal ingredients‭, ‬working with multiple trusted suppliers and local producers‭, ‬and reducing food waste‭. ‬“We want to get the maximum value out of every ingredient‭,‬”‭ ‬says Bakker‭, ‬“whether that means using different parts of a vegetable‭, ‬finding new applications for trimmings or adjusting our preparation methods‭.‬”‭ ‬And contrary to popular belief‭, ‬he explains‭, ‬'local'‭ ‬does not automatically translate into‭ ‬'better'‭. ‬“We need to consider the full picture‭, ‬including growing conditions‭, ‬water consumption‭, ‬transportation and quality‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭.‬

Ismawan Dzabir‭, ‬chef de cuisine at Andaliman‭, ‬says the team began paying more attention to sustainability and designing a‭ ‬“climate-conscious menu”‭ ‬in 2024‭, ‬as the impact of climate change became glaringly obvious‭. ‬As a result‭, ‬they are now more flexible when sourcing ingredients and experimenting with substitutes while maintaining the taste and quality of their dishes‭. ‬“For example‭, ‬when imported microgreens were unavailable‭, ‬we replaced them with locally grown cress‭, ‬basil‭, ‬coriander‭, ‬and fresh‭ ‬herbs from a UAE supplier‭,‬”‭ ‬he explains‭. ‬“And when it comes to seafood‭, ‬we utilise locally sourced sea bream or red snapper when faced with supply or quality challenges while importing fish‭. ‬We also began reviewing our menus more regularly to accommodate fluctuations in ingredient availability and‭ ‬quality due to multiple reasons‭, ‬including climate change‭.‬”

At LahKee‭, ‬chef and co-founder duo Mark and Mary Calbay noticed that certain ingredients were becoming harder to source and prices were rising‭. ‬“We both grew up in households where watching the news was part of the daily routine‭, ‬so these issues were never completely distant‭,‬”‭ ‬says Mark Calbay‭.‬

They realised that their menu relied too heavily on certain ingredients and set out to rectify that‭. ‬For instance‭, ‬they switched‭ ‬from sourcing burrata from Italy to buying it from local farms in the UAE‭. ‬“We also personally visit supermarkets and local markets to find suitable ingredients and cuts of meat‭,‬”‭ ‬adds Mark‭.‬

Working with such substitutes is not a mindless copy-paste job‭ ‬-‭ ‬it's a real experiment‭, ‬as chefs study how an ingredient reacts when simmered with other ingredients and whether it shines in the final dish‭. ‬For instance‭, ‬the Calbays explain‭, ‬burrata is added to one of their dishes‭, ‬also called LahKee‭, ‬which is their interpretation of the popular Korean dish tteokbokki‭, ‬to balance the sauce‭. ‬Finding a local alternative that could do the job well was‭, ‬therefore‭, ‬important‭.‬

Pasquarelli of Dream International‭, ‬which includes the Italian restaurant Il Gattopardo under its umbrella‭, ‬also uses locally grown heirloom or cherry tomatoes instead of imported Italian tomatoes‭ ‬“when their quality and flavour meet our standards‭,‬”‭ ‬he explains‭. ‬“We keep the sea bass on the menu throughout the year‭, ‬while adapting the garnish to the season‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬“Our dishes such as Branzino‭, ‬which is served with asparagus‭, ‬spinach‭, ‬peas‭, ‬zucchini and basil‭, ‬or our Burrata with courgettes‭, ‬pistachios and fresh herbs‭, ‬allow us to adapt the ingredients according to the season‭.‬”

He adds that sustainability should not be just a marketing buzzword‭. ‬“It needs to become part of our everyday kitchen operations and the way we make decisions‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭.‬

Such changes are not limited to the food alone‭ ‬-‭ ‬other aspects of kitchen operations are evolving as well‭.‬

The team at LahKee‭, ‬for example‭, ‬has begun monitoring equipment use‭. ‬“If several components‭ (‬of a dish‭) ‬need the oven‭, ‬planning them together can reduce repeated heating throughout the day‭,‬”‭ ‬explains Mark‭. ‬“The same thinking applies to switching on equipment according to the preparation and service schedule‭, ‬rather than automatically‭ ‬turning everything on at the start of a shift‭.‬”

Andreas Borgmann‭, ‬CEO and co-founder of Kcal‭, ‬says that‭ ‬“the food business always depended on supply‭, ‬and supply has always had problems”‭. ‬“Climate is one more on the list‭, ‬and it's getting harder to ignore‭, ‬especially in a country that imports most of its food‭,‬”‭ ‬he points out‭.‬

Kcal decided to switch to biodegradable packaging in 2017‭ ‬and Borgmann adds that the company also tries to buy from sustainable‭ ‬suppliers wherever possible‭. ‬“In the kitchen‭, ‬the biggest change has been how we plan‭,‬”‭ ‬he explains‭. ‬“We built our own Enterprise Resource Planning‭ (‬ERP‭) ‬system in-house‭, ‬and it runs everything from ordering to production schedules‭. ‬It tells us what we need and when we need it‭, ‬so we buy and cook to a real number instead of a guess‭. ‬That's how we keep our food waste at around 1.2‭ ‬per cent‭ (‬of the food that's produced‭), ‬which is rare in F&B‭.‬”

With the climate crisis looming‭, ‬what does the future hold for the hospitality industry‭? ‬Chefs predict that the industry will have to navigate challenges related to sourcing‭, ‬rising costs‭, ‬ingredient availability and supply chain disruptions‭.‬

The key‭, ‬they say‭, ‬lies in adaptability and flexibility‭ ‬-‭ ‬both in the way chefs cook and in the overall running of their eateries‭.‬

Borgmann says‭ ‬“the smart move is to control more of your own supply”‭ ‬and that they are looking at vertical farming‭. ‬“It grows far more per square metre‭, ‬uses much less water and takes weather out of the equation‭, ‬which makes sense in the UAE‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬“Our new production facility in Dubai will run partly on solar‭, ‬and we're planning to build AI into it‭. ‬It will collect data every day and flag where we can cut waste and run better‭. ‬A bit like a Tesla learning from every drive‭.‬”

Bakker believes in taking small‭, ‬practical steps rather than creating an impossibly ambitious blueprint‭. ‬“That means working closely with our suppliers‭, ‬reviewing our purchasing decisions‭, ‬understanding where waste happens‭, ‬bringing more creativity into the kitchen and encouraging our team to challenge existing habits‭,‬”‭ ‬he explains‭.‬

Pasquarelli says restaurants have a responsibility to‭ ‬“be more conscious of their choices”‭. ‬He‭, ‬too‭, ‬believes that strengthening relationships with local suppliers‭, ‬choosing seasonal ingredients‭, ‬reducing food waste and improving energy and water efficiency is the way forward‭.‬

“For me‭, ‬the future of hospitality involves finding the right balance between tradition‭, ‬creativity and responsibility‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬“Authenticity and sustainability should always go hand in hand‭.‬”

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