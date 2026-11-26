Unlike routine medical checkups‭, ‬which generally look for signs of illness‭, ‬longevity clinics aim to identify health risks before‭ ‬symptoms appear‭. ‬Patients can undergo blood tests‭, ‬genetic screening‭, ‬full-body scans and assessments of their biological age‭, ‬or how old their bodies are compared to their actual age‭. ‬Clinics then offer personalised plans ranging from diet and exercise to supplements and more experimental treatments‭.‬

Services can come with a hefty price tag‭, ‬with some programmes costing upwards of thousands of dirhams‭. ‬While the promise of living longer and healthier is appealing for the average consumer‭, ‬most treatments marketed to slow human ageing have yet to demonstrate conclusive results in clinical trials‭, ‬even as clinics charge thousands of dirhams for their services‭.‬

However‭, ‬that uncertainty hasn't stopped the longevity industry from attracting investors and businesses looking to capitalise on the growing demand for preventive healthcare‭. ‬The global market size for personalised medicine‭, ‬which includes preventive diagnostics and longevity programmes‭, ‬reached‭ $‬364‭ ‬billion last year‭, ‬according to the Global Wellness Institute‭, ‬up 7.7‭ ‬per cent from the previous year‭. ‬In the Gulf‭, ‬the UAE's broader wellness economy was valued at‭ $‬40.8‭ ‬billion in 2024‭, ‬compared to‭ $‬42‭ ‬billion in Saudi Arabia‭. ‬However‭, ‬those figures‭ ‬cover the broader wellness industry‭, ‬making it difficult to determine how much is being spent on longevity treatments alone‭.‬

In the UAE‭, ‬longevity medicine is increasingly positioned as more than simply a luxury service exclusively designated for wealthy customers‭. ‬It is also becoming part of the country's broader ambitions to develop its healthcare sector and attract investment in medical research and technology‭.‬

In June‭, ‬the Dubai Longevity Authority was established and described as the world's first dedicated regulator for the sector‭, ‬giving the authority oversight over everything from clinical trials and research in‭ ‬the market‭, ‬to the licensing of treatments and services by clinics‭. ‬The government approved the strategy targeting 31‭ ‬per cent annual growth and more than Dh35‭ ‬billion in economic activity over the next decade‭.‬

But as the industry expands‭, ‬a bigger business question remains‭: ‬how many customers will continue paying for longevity services‭ ‬over the long term‭, ‬and can clinics build sustainable businesses around that demand‭? ‬

Dr‭. ‬Jordan Weiss‭, ‬an assistant professor at NYU Grossman School of Medicine who studies ageing‭, ‬said science has struggled to keep pace with the growing longevity industry‭. ‬“I think it's fair to say‭, ‬especially in the consumer-facing longevity market‭, ‬the business of longevity is moving faster than our ability to demonstrate that many of the interventions being sold actually extend healthy human life‭,‬”‭ ‬Weiss said‭. ‬

For Weiss‭, ‬the distinction is between treatments that consumers are willing to pay for and those that have been shown to improve‭ ‬their health‭. ‬“Something like a biological age test or a peptide therapy can generate substantial revenue without having established clinical effectiveness‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭.‬

Still‭, ‬companies are looking to expand in the UAE‭, ‬including US-based longevity and nutrition company L-Nutra‭, ‬led by Dr‭. ‬Joseph‭ ‬Antoun‭, ‬which secured‭ $‬36.5‭ ‬million in a funding round led by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala early this year to support its expansion into the Gulf‭. ‬The company is conducting two clinical trials in the UAE to study whether its nutrition-based treatments can help manage diabetes‭, ‬Antoun said‭.‬

Antoun has been working in longevity since 2011‭, ‬when he began questioning why healthcare focused so heavily on treating people‭ ‬once they were sick rather than preventing illness in the first place‭. ‬A physician by training‭, ‬he went on to build L-Nutra around that idea‭, ‬developing nutrition-based programmes aimed at improving metabolic health and addressing ageing‭.‬

The L-Nutra CEO is also something of a salesman for the industry‭, ‬calling himself the‭ ‬“CEO of longevity”‭, ‬a title he says the media gave him‭.‬

Rather than running its own facilities‭, ‬the company sells its nutrition products directly to consumers and works with healthcare‭ ‬providers to offer programmes targeting metabolic health and age-related conditions‭. ‬Antoun said more than 20,000‭ ‬clinics in the US are registered to prescribe L-Nutra products and he hopes to bring that scale to the Gulf‭.‬

Antoun believes the Gulf could become a global leader in longevity‭, ‬pointing to the willingness of governments in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to invest in the industry‭. ‬He argues that this backing gives the region an advantage over markets such as the US‭, ‬particularly as governments look for ways to address high rates of diabetes and obesity‭. ‬In the UAE‭, ‬around 1.3‭ ‬million adults have‭ ‬diabetes‭, ‬while 22.4‭ ‬per cent suffer from obesity‭. ‬

“This is the biggest challenge in the longevity market‭: ‬to make longevity a net present value‭, ‬and net benefit today for people‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬Still‭, ‬he believes nutrition and preventive care could eventually become a larger part of mainstream healthcare‭, ‬rather than remaining siloed and primarily marketed to wealthy consumers‭.‬

One of L-Nutra's main products is ProLon‭, ‬a five-day diet designed to mimic some of the effects of fasting without cutting out food entirely‭. ‬The programme costs Dh1,000‭ ‬in the UAE‭, ‬meaning customers following Antoun's recommendation of three cycles a year would spend around Dh3,000‭ ‬annually‭.‬

Antoun said completing three five-day cycles over a year can reduce a person's measured biological age by approximately 2.5‭ ‬years‭. ‬“And if you do it every year between age 50‭ ‬and 70‭, ‬every year‭, ‬three times‭, ‬you reverse your biological age by 11.5‭ ‬years‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬The 2.5-year figure comes from research measuring changes in estimated biological age‭, ‬while Antoun acknowledged that‭ ‬the 11.5-year figure is based on a statistical projection over 20‭ ‬years‭, ‬rather than a clinical trial following participants for‭ ‬that long‭. ‬L-Nutra also touts that its programme could reduce the risk of heart disease‭, ‬cancer and diabetes‭.‬

For Antoun‭, ‬the appeal of longevity medicine goes back to his frustration with traditional healthcare‭. ‬He said he entered medicine hoping to help patients‭, ‬only to find himself treating people after they had already developed chronic conditions‭. ‬“We were practising sick care‭, ‬not healthcare‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭.‬

That shift towards preventive care‭, ‬broadly speaking‭, ‬comes at a price‭. ‬Take‭, ‬for example‭, ‬Dubai's Endocare‭, ‬which charges Dh3,990‭ ‬to Dh8,990‭ ‬for three-month programmes that include blood tests‭, ‬consultations and lifestyle coaching‭. ‬At Sequoia Clinic‭, ‬assessments range from Dh999‭ ‬to Dh13,999‭, ‬depending on the testing involved‭, ‬while King's College Hospital London Dubai charges Dh17,500‭ ‬to Dh32,500‭ ‬for programmes lasting three to six months‭.‬

Dr‭. ‬Christiane Schroeter‭, ‬a health economist at California Polytechnic State University‭, ‬said repeat customers will be key to whether longevity clinics can survive in the long run‭. ‬“If a provider keeps needing new customers‭, ‬you're looking at a trend‭. ‬If customers keep coming back‭, ‬you're looking at demand‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬“People buy preventive treatments the way they buy insurance‭: ‬to quiet a fear of loss they can already picture‭.‬”

Schroeter said clinics relying on customers paying out of pocket could struggle when budgets tighten‭, ‬particularly those targeting middle-income patients‭. ‬“When money gets tight‭, ‬a preventive health membership is one of the easiest bills to cut‭. ‬No insurer is paying for it‭, ‬and nothing breaks the day you stop‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭.‬

Dr‭. ‬Hatem Zayed‭, ‬founder of the Miami Antiaging Institute‭, ‬encountered some of those challenges when he considered expanding his‭ ‬practice to Dubai‭. ‬Zayed spent years considering opening a clinic in Dubai‭, ‬making several visits to meet healthcare providers‭ ‬and potential partners‭. ‬But he ultimately decided against it‭, ‬citing licensing challenges‭, ‬difficulty finding labs that could handle specialised testing and concerns about whether the business would be profitable‭. ‬“A wealthy population doesn't automatically guarantee a profitable clinic‭,‬”‭ ‬Zayed said‭. ‬

Beyond attracting patients‭, ‬he said‭, ‬clinics have to account for staffing‭, ‬laboratory expenses‭, ‬operating costs and whether customers will continue returning after their initial visit‭, ‬he explained‭. ‬For Zayed‭, ‬retaining patients ultimately comes down to trust‭, ‬clinical expertise and whether treatments deliver meaningful benefits‭. ‬

Other players‭, ‬like L-Nutra‭, ‬are looking to cut costs by avoiding physical clinics altogether‭. ‬Take the Dubai-based preventive health technology company Aden‭, ‬for example‭. ‬For Dh2,400‭ ‬a year‭, ‬customers receive an at-home blood test measuring more than 125‭ ‬biomarkers‭, ‬including indicators of heart health‭, ‬metabolism and hormone levels‭, ‬along with personalised recommendations on diet‭, ‬exercise and supplements‭, ‬and a follow-up test six months later to track changes‭.‬

Sam Liddell‭, ‬Aden's chief marketing officer‭, ‬said the model avoids the expense of opening clinics‭, ‬but developing a reliable health platform still‭ ‬requires significant investment‭. ‬“It's relatively inexpensive today to connect blood-test results to a general-purpose AI model like ChatGPT and package the experience into an attractive app‭,‬”‭ ‬Liddell said‭. ‬However‭, ‬“Building a scientifically credible health platform is a very different undertaking‭.‬”

That includes investing in scientific expertise‭, ‬data security and clinical oversight‭. ‬“Ultimately‭, ‬willingness to pay is something the industry will need to demonstrate through actual customer adoption and retention‭,‬”‭ ‬Liddell said‭.‬

Weiss said the industry still needs to prove that its treatments actually help people live longer‭, ‬healthier lives‭. ‬“Ideally‭, ‬you would have evidence collected over years or decades‭, ‬not just a change in a biomarker after a few weeks‭,‬”‭ ‬Weiss said‭. ‬“I think the long-term success of the industry will depend on moving from selling the promise of longevity to demonstrating measurable improvements in health‭.‬”

Antoun is more optimistic about where the industry is heading‭. ‬He expects longevity treatments will become cheaper as technology‭ ‬improves and more research is conducted‭, ‬with AI helping bring down costs in R&D‭. ‬He also believes longevity treatments will eventually become part of routine healthcare‭, ‬rather than a separate service for those who can afford it‭.‬

Antoun said some of L-Nutra's products are already covered by Medicare and more than 50‭ ‬US insurers‭, ‬with the company now seeking similar coverage in Abu Dhabi‭. ‬As for what's next‭, ‬L-Nutra is preparing to launch a year-long programme combining health assessments and nutritional products with monthly‭ ‬coaching on diet‭, ‬exercise‭, ‬sleep and stress‭.‬

Ultimately‭, ‬Antoun believes longevity will become part of routine medical care‭, ‬rather than a separate industry‭. ‬“Our hope is not that there is a doctor for diabetes‭, ‬and there's a longevity clinic‭. ‬They should be one‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬“You want people to live healthy‭, ‬long‭, ‬not long and sick‭.‬”‭ ‬

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