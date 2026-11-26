MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai seems to be the place where Bollywood films find their producers. After Pyre, we now have Pratap, which stars Amit Sadh of Kai Po Che fame and Esha Dharmendra Deol, and produced by Pradeep Rangwani, a Dubai resident.

Esha has added her father's name to hers recently, and is back to the screen with an extra glow to her, where she plays the wife of an encounter specialist, played by Amit Sadh.

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The term "encounter specialist" gained popularity in India, notably Mumbai, in the late 1990s, when many local and international criminal gangs ruled the roost and the police brought in officers to eliminate them, often via measures outside the law's ambit.

"I might sound funny saying that my role is different, but it is a mature take,” Esha says. Her character Poonam takes a lot of pride in being the wife of a decorated officer and when circumstances change, she undergoes a psychological transformation. "Poonam, the character I play is the quintessential housewife, who is forced to revisit herself after a major setback. The process was something moving and difficult for me. I play a mother of a small child in the film."

Esha comes from a family of strong women, be it her mother, the famous actor Hema Malini or her grandmother who manoeuvered her mother's career. "A woman is strong and when she is a mother she gets stronger. There is a fierceness of a tigress in her combined with a maternal softness," she adds.

In real life, Esha has two daughters-Radhya and Miraya, both under 10 years of age. "Since they have started school, I decided to step out and start work again," says the actress. As for discipline, she credits it to her upbringing.

"My mother was never made to feel like she was the 'Dream girl' at home," Esha says, referring to her mother Hema's title on screen.

"My grandmother was that strict. My mother has been less strict," Esha said. "Also discipline comes from being a dancer and coming from a strict Tamil Brahmin upbringing."

Esha's fitness has been important to her and her diet is simple, so that helped her keep herself in shape. "Also I found a new love in meditation and I try to chant to keep calm," she added.

Is acting different now after kids and life's experiences? "I don't mix my personal life with my work. Some people use their personal life experiences and work in front of the camera," Esha said. "Even if I do a romantic scene I can never picture my crush in my head and perform."

'Unleashing the Sunny Deol within'

As for her co-star Amit Sadh, his role as Pratap resembles a bit of what her brother Sunny Deol has portrayed over the years. Ask her if Amit seems to have unleashed the Sunny Deol within him and she laughs.

"He is a fantastic actor and I was keen to work with him. He is sensible with his work choices. Amit is a big fan of my brother Sunny bhaiya (brother) but he is his own person and has a body of work to talk about."

Amit, who was on his way from Pune to Mumbai during this interview, admits that he has enjoyed promoting this film. "The team has such good energy. Our producer is from Dubai. My character is like the Mike Tyson of the police force," he laughs.

In the trailer there is a scene where his character admits that he is losing his mind and talks to the walls. So, does Amit in real life talk to the walls of his home? "I talk to the walls, insects, to the wind and to nature," he adds. Amit is a biker and has travelled across India. "They all teach me that life is a road and be it good or bad, there is always a bend on the road and you never know the next part of your ride. The excitement is to not know but be prepared for it."

Amit was raised in an armed forces household.“I had a tough training, you can say, not a tough life. And it helped me deal with the complexities of life and in films," he said. "My parents gave me a lot of morals. A lot of values were instilled."

Was he the angsty person in real life like his character in reel life? "Yes, I used to fight a lot, but soon I realised that only weak people bash other people up. The real strength is using your mind to fight-for injustice, the environment and the wrongs you see in society. So that thought got me contained. I am calmer now."

Amit has essayed a cop's role previously and has played various armed forces roles and special forces roles. This role, however, also has him in a romantic avatar. "I was dying to do a romance. And this film has softer moments to the tough guy I play. Esha has been a fantastic and honest co-star, endearing in her role as Poonam. She has given the character a lot of dignity."

Amit will next be seen as host in the web series Shubh Labh, a show on startups and investors, followed by a series on Netflix.

Esha has signed Malamaal Weekly 2 and has two releases lined up-a horror comedy called Ghunghat, and a Telugu film slated for a pan-Indian release. "It has Sanjay Dutt and me in negative roles and we are in a South Indian get-up," she adds.

When asked when will she be next seen in Tamil movie, Esha, whose last Tamil film was Mani Ratnam's Aaytha Ezhuthu (2004), said: "Once the Telugu film releases, maybe Tamil film makers will approach me."

For now, their sights are on Pratap, which released in UAE cinemas this week.

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