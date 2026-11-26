MENAFN - Khaleej Times) American comedian and television host Steve Harvey is heading to Sharjah this UAE National Day, marking his first-ever show in the Emirate.

Titled 'For the Love of UAE by Steve Harvey', the special event will take place at Al Majaz Amphitheatre on December 2, coinciding with the country's 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

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The evening will feature Harvey's signature humour, personal storytelling and a live question-and-answer session, giving audience members an opportunity to interact with the television personality.

Known for hosting Family Feud and The Steve Harvey Morning Show, the entertainer will also reflect on his personal connection with the UAE and what makes the country stand out to him.

“What I love about the UAE is the peace of mind you feel here. You can walk the streets late at night or leave something behind in a taxi and trust that it will be there when you return,” Harvey said in a statement.

“People who live here may not realise how extraordinary that is until they've experienced life elsewhere. I have tremendous respect for a leadership that puts its people first," he added.

Organised by Sharjah Asset Management in collaboration with MELT Global, the event is supported by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.

The show follows a recently announced memorandum of understanding between Sharjah Asset Management and MELT Global, a company founded by Harvey, to explore cooperation opportunities and support plans for the company's regional headquarters at the Thara development in Sharjah.

Harvey's appearance adds to the line-up of entertainment and cultural experiences taking place across the UAE during the National Day holidays.

The event will take place at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Sharjah, with doors opening at 6.30pm, while the show starts at 8pm. Tickets start from Dh200 and are available on Platinumlist.

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