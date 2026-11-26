MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Indian actor Dhanush and Bollywood filmmaker Aanand L Rai are teaming up for their fourth film together after Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re and Tere Ishk Mein.

Their next film is set to be a romantic period action drama that's being set up as an ambitious cinematic spectacle, Variety India reported citing people privy to the development.

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The film, according to the publication, is slated to go on floors in mid-2027. The project, which is in its pre-production stage at present, will involve building an elaborate period world, action spectacles and large-scale stunt sequences. It is expected to go on floors by mid-2027.

The renowned German action director Stefan Richter, whose credits include Don 2, Kick, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Saaho, has been roped in to handle the film's action sequences and stunts, according to Variety India.

When AI left Dhanush disturbed

The duo's first collaboration, the romantic drama Raanjhanaa (2013), was a critical and commercial success, and has turned out to be a cult classic. Starring Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Swara Bhaskar, the film's music was composed by Academy Award winner AR Rahman.

However, controversy erupted last year when the film's producers used artificial intelligence to alter its ending and release it again, sparking a heated debate.

Rai and Dhanush, who played the lead role in the movie, voiced their discontent, saying that the incident left him "completely disturbed".

What was Dhanush's last movie about?

Dhanush was last seen in the Tamil spy action thriller O.M: Operation Mole, which was directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, and starred Sai Pallavi, Mammootty, Dhanush, Indrans, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah, among others.

Produced by Dhanush, Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag under the banners of Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, its music was composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

The film released in theatres on November 20, with the release date pushed on two occasions to avoid clashes with box office biggies, including Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 and Suriya's Scene.

In its first six days of theatrical run, O.M has registered Rs 1.06 billion (Dh42.26 million approximately) as on November 25, data from the box office tracker Sacnilk showed.

Rai is also working on Chauhaan, an action drama with Ajay Devgn in the lead.

The film is bankrolled by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow and a first look of the production was unveiled earlier this year.

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