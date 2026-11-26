MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The death toll from a fuel truck fire on the Ring Road in Egypt's Giza Governorate on Wednesday has risen to 31, while 26 others were injured, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

The ministry announced the final toll following an incident in which a truck carrying petroleum products caught fire on the Ring Road near the Warraq area, beneath the Rod El-Farag Axis in Giza Governorate, triggering fires in several other vehicles. An initial inspection found that 27 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, had been destroyed in this accident.

A total of 39 ambulances were dispatched to the scene to respond to the incident and transport the injured to hospitals for urgent and specialised medical care.



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The ministry confirmed that all injured people are receiving the necessary medical care from specialised medical teams. Their health conditions are being continuously monitored, with all required medical resources and treatment provided according to the nature of their injuries.

Regarding the fatalities, the ministry said the bodies remain under the authority of the competent Public Prosecution pending the completion of the required legal procedures.

Additionally, Egyptian media reported that prosecutors had announced the arrest of the driver suspected of causing the deadly collision. He admitted to driving at a speed of 110km/h when he changed lanes to overtake another vehicle, clipping the rear of the tanker. The driver said he lost control and veered to the far right of the road. The tanker's tyres burst, causing it to hit the barrier and overturn.