MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operation (UKMTO) has reported that an outbound tanker was struck by unidentified projectile near Khasab, Oman.

The incident occurred while the vessel was transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, November 25, approximately 18NM east of Khasab, Oman.

The crew are safe and accounted for, and there have been no reports of environmental impact so far, the UKMTO stated.

It advised vessels to transit the area with caution and report any suspicious activity, while authorities investigate the incident.