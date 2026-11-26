France Keeps May 2 Date For Presidential Runoff
Paris, France: France confirmed that the second round of its presidential election will take place on May 2, 2027, despite calls to bring it forward by a week.
Government spokesperson Mathieu Lefevre said the date was chosen to maximize voter turnout while taking school holidays into account.
He added that authorities would ensure security during May Day demonstrations on May 1. The first round is scheduled for April 18, 2027.
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