MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) Mining article from Richard Mills.

Last week, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said the Federal Reserve's current policy rate (@ 3.75-4%) isn't high enough to deal with inflation levels she views with "great concern".

Reuters reports:

Fed chairman Kevin Warsh has stated that inflation remains stubbornly above the Fed's 2% target and must be brought down, while deliberately avoiding forward guidance on interest rates. But Warsh and the other Federal Reserve board governors may be heading down the wrong path of rate hikes, when they should be looking at rate cuts. Why? Because the US economy is beginning to experience "disinflation", a trend that could accelerate going into 2027 and 2028.

This article looks at the tug-of-war between inflation and disinflation - the winner could inform Federal Reserve interest-rate policy going forward.

Inflation vs disinflation

Inflation is a sustained rise in general price levels, while disinflation is a slowdown in the rate of inflation where prices still rise, but more slowly than before, for example annual inflation dropping from 6% to 3%.

Neither is deflation, which happens when the inflation rate turns negative and average prices fall.

AdvertisementThe case for inflation

The most recent official annual US inflation rate (CPI) is 3.7% for September 2026, while monthly CPI rose 0.4% in October 2026.

On an annual basis, inflation was up 3.7% year over year, while core CPI, prices excluding food and energy, was 2.6%.

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation rate is 2%, measured by the annual change in the PCE, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index.

Currently, PCE inflation is running above that 2% target - with headline PCE at 3.6% year-over-year and core PCE (excluding food and energy) at 3.1% in September 2026, ahead of the October PCE report due Nov. 25. Because inflation has stayed elevated, the Fed implemented a 25-basis-point hike in September, and markets are pricing in another quarter-point increase at the December 8-9 FOMC meeting from the current 3.75%-4% target range. (The Globe and Mail )

There is also the Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures the average change over time in the selling prices domestic producers receive for their goods and services. Producer prices in the United States averaged 121.74 points from 2009 until 2026, reaching an all-time high of 160.25 points in October of 2026.

According to the BBC,

US inflation in 2026 has been driven mainly by higher energy costs tied to Middle East conflict, housing/shelter prices, tariffs, and strong overall demand including AI-related investment and resilient economic growth. In October 2026, housing, food and energy led the CPI's 0.4% monthly gain.

There is a strong connection between inflation and interest rates. The Fed and other central banks raise rates to encourage people and businesses to save more and spend less money in the hope this will slow price rises.

Despite public perception that all inflation is bad, slow and consistent price rises are a sign of a growing economy, which is why the Fed has a 2% inflation target.

Much of the "higher for longer" inflation thesis revolves around the Iran war and the price of oil. Disrupted oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz pushed crude oil above $100 a barrel and drove up gasoline and diesel. Higher diesel prices have also raised shipping and warehousing costs across the economy (CSIS ).

Goldmoney's chart below goes against US claims that shipping has nearly returned to normal.

Daily transit calls and daily transit trade volumes rose in July but have since fallen to near zero. The US continues to attack Iran, shipping remains badly disrupted, and the Houthis have effectively closed the pipeline from from Ras Tanura to Yanbu on the Red Sea by damaging pumping stations and the pipeline itself.

According to official figures from the UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO), via Turkish state-run media outletAnadolu Ajansi, attacks on commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz reached their highest monthly level in October since the US-Iran conflict began in late February.

Commercial traffic through the strait, which carried roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies before the war, remains about 65% below pre-conflict levels.

Over the weekend, British maritime authorities reported two incidents involving tankers struck by unidentified projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran continues to restrict shipping through the vital waterway. (Aljazeera )

Arguably, inflation will keep rising because of the war, with crude oil prices holding above $89 a barrel, as of Monday, Nov. 23.

Trading Economics adds to the inflation case by its analysis of year-ahead inflation expectations in the US as measured by the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, which fell to 3.7% in November 2026, the lowest in nine months.

Remember that the cost of living was a central driver in the recent midterm elections, with NBC exit polls showing 89% of voters called it a "crucial or major" factor as Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress. (Business Insider )

Higher commodity prices

The heading is misleading, because commodity prices across the board have dropped. As measured by the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM), prices have fallen from a one-year high of 147.54 in mid-September to the current 126.68 as of Nov. 23.

However, the outlook for commodities is bullish given structural shortages in several of them, including copper, silver, aluminum and uranium.

Despite an October price decline, Reutersreported the copper market is tight after months of shipments into US warehouses have reduced availability in traditional consuming hubs.

"Backwardation in copper remains elevated, pointing to persistent near-term tightness," said Neil Welsh, head of metals at broker Britannia Global Markets.

Momentum for copper is being supported by a tightening of global supply, specifically due to a reduction in Chile's production forecasts alongside elevated import premiums in China.

Copper and silver physical tightness reigns supreme - Richard Mills

The silver market is experiencing a severe structural deficit, with demand consistently outstripping both primary mining output and recycling, leading to a sixth consecutive year of shortfalls.

Aluminum inventories are thin, with combined stockpiles tracked by the London Metal Exchange, CME Group and the Shanghai Futures Exchange calculated to cover less than five days of supply.

Conflict in the Middle East and shipping bottlenecks around the Strait of Hormuz knocked out major regional smelting and export flows earlier in 2026. Even as smelters restart, ramping back up takes time and shipping routes remain volatile,notes BNN Bloomberg.

As for uranium, new nuclear builds, reactor restarts, energy-security push, and power-hungry AI data centers are driving demand higher. The World Nuclear Association projects annual uranium requirements roughly doubling from around 67,000-69,000 tonnes today to over 150,000 tonnes by 2040. (Rosatom Newsletter )

The case for disinflation

The Federal Reserve raised rates during an external oil shock. Now commodities, gasoline, and inflation expectations are falling rapidly, and the forward curve remains in deep backwardation, signaling disinflation. However, the cost of tight money will linger long after the spike is gone.

The US economy is facing a sharp divergence between backward-looking inflation data and forward-looking disinflationary signals, creating a high risk of a Federal Reserve policy mistake.

The first thing we want to take a look at is crude oil. Bank of America and JP Morgan are both forecasting lower prices in 2027.

BoA predicts Brent crude will average $80 a barrel in 2027 and $70 in 2028, with WTI crude at $74 and $66 respectively. (Reuters )

JPMorgan said persistent oversupply means Brent crude could sit in the high-$70s in the first half of 2027, before retreating to the high-$60s in the second half and the mid-$60s in 2028.

Cheaper gasoline is also on it way. James Thorne of Wellington Altus tweeted a graph showing the US 3-2-1 crack spread - the price a refiner earns by turning three barrels of crude into two barrels of gasoline and one barrel of distillates has fallen 36% in six weeks. "That tells you the glut has moved downstream," he said.

According to Real Investment Advice,with falling crack spreads, gasoline and diesel prices are falling faster than crude as supply rises rapidly. AAA shows the national gasoline price average near $3.75, down roughly 13% in a month, and the gasoline ETF UGA has dropped about 21% month to date. Gasoline futures have fallen about 45% over the last two months from $3.63 on September 24 to its current level of $2.50. Because retail pump prices lag wholesale/futures by weeks, the AAA pump price should fall further.

Even more interesting is RIA's take on what the Federal Reserve is about to do: the Fed Funds futures markets are pricing roughly 75 basis points of further tightening. Hiking into falling energy prices looks to us like the Fed is fighting yesterday's war.

Next is food.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), "Broadly cheaper food is not on the horizon in the United States, though the pace of price increases is expected to slow significantly in 2027. While prices are stabilizing from recent highs, the overall food price index is forecast to continue rising rather than drop back to pre-2020 baselines."

The USDA Economic Research Service says food inflation is cooling down toward historical averages. In its November 2026 forecast, the service says during the past 20 years, from 2006-25, prices for all food increased 3% per year on average.

In 2026, prices for all food are forecast to increase 2.8%, while in 2027, the forecasted price increase is 1.7%.

Food away from home is forecasted at 3.5% inflation in 2026 and 2.8% in 2027.

Food at home prices averaged 2.6% between 2026 and 2025. In 2026, price increases in this category are expected to average 2.3%, while in 2027, they are only expected to increase 1%.

USDA Economic Research Service sees a mix of price increases and decreases in specific foods. Seven of 15 categories are expected to grow faster than their 20-year historical averages. These include beef and veal, fish and seafood, fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, processed fruits and vegetables, sugar and sweets, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Five categories are predicted to rise in price slower than their 20-year average rates of growth. These include pork, other meats, poultry, cereal and bakery products, and other foods. Eggs, dairy products, and fats and oils are forecast to decline in 2026 compared to 2025.

The chart for US food inflation shows a sharp downward trend between April and September, when prices fell from 3.2% to 2.5%.

Globally, the US Food Price Index shows a decline in October compared to September, which saw the index rise for a third consecutive month, marking a 1.5% increase from August and reaching its highest level since November 2022.

Agricultural train wreck and the 2027 global food crisis

As we wrote, food prices are climbing due to a combination of:

Rising production costs. Higher oil and diesel prices increase the cost of running farm machinery and transporting goods. Imported fertilizers and materials like steel for cans cost more due to trade tariffs. Reduced agricultural labor pools have driven up wages and harvesting expenses. Extreme weather. Droughts, floods, and unseasonal freezes have hurt crop yields globally. Supply chain disruptions. Multi-year droughts forced farmers to shrink cattle herds, pushing beef prices to record highs. Regional conflicts and port delays slow down transit times for fresh food. Corporate profit margins. A small number of massive corporations control major parts of the food supply chain, limiting price competition. Many large food companies raised prices during inflation spikes to protect or expand their profit margins.

Groceries increasingly expensive - Richard Mills

But watch what happened in October. According to the FAO,The benchmark measure of world food commodity prices edged lower in October, as weaker import demand contributed to month-on-month declines in the price indices for cereals, dairy products and meat, according to new data released today by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The FAO Food Price Index (FFPI), which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a basket of globally traded food commodities, averaged 133.9 points in October 2026, down 1.6 points (1.2 percent) from its revised September level, as lower price indices across most commodity groups more than offset a sharp rise in sugar and a marginal increase in vegetable oils. Despite the monthly decline, the index stood 5.9 percent above its level a year earlier but remained 16.4 percent below its March 2022 peak.

Among the FAO sub-indexes to decrease were cereal, which fell 4.5% from September due to declining wheat prices, an improved production outlook particularly in Argentina, and easing constraints on Black Sea export flows.

The meat and dairy indexes fell a respective 1.2% and 1.1% in October compared to September. International maize quotations also eased.

On the other side of the ledger, vegetable oils and sugar rose.

The El Nino phenomenon has already caused mass crop failures in Central America this year. Coconut oil (Philippines and Indonesia), and palm oil (Malaysia and Indonesia) are among the agricultural commodities most affected by El Nino.

Temporary vs permanent price shock

What are the causes of inflation? According to renowned resource investor and author Doug Casey, "Inflation is not caused by the butcher, the baker, or the auto maker, although they usually get blamed. On the contrary, by producing real wealth, they fight the effects of inflation. Inflation is the work of government alone, since government alone controls the creation of currency."

As the economist Milton Friedman famously summarized, "Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon." It is an artificial expansion of the intermediary medium, causing the nominal price of real commodities to skyrocket.

But an increase in the money supply does not cause isolated price spikes like the ones seen in oil.

To understand why, it helps to separate a change in "relative prices" from true "monetary inflation".

Monetary inflation vs 'economic shock' price rises - Richard Mills

When a specific commodity like oil spikes due to geopolitical conflict - such as the naval bottlenecks blocking the Strait of Hormuz - this is a microeconomic supply shock, not a monetary phenomenon.

Friedman's maxim holds true for sustained, generalized price increases. A geopolitical crisis can make oil expensive overnight. But it only translates into long-term, economy-wide inflation if central banks panic and increase the money supply to help citizens pay for that expensive oil, effectively subsidizing the higher cost with printed currency.

When economic shocks ripple through the economy, causing inflation, the widespread consensus is that central banks should maintain or even raise interest rates.

Sometime this summer the Fed started to view inflation more as a permanent than a temporary state of affairs. On Sept. 16 the Federal Open Market Committee released ashort statement saying "Inflation remains elevated. Today's policy action will support a timelier return to the Committee's 2 percent goal. The Committee will deliver price stability."

Remarks by New York Federal Reserve President John Williams are more telling. Speaking on Nov. 23, Williams said inflation is "too high", suggesting he favors a rate hike in December, consistent with market expectations. More interesting is what Williams thinks about future inflation:

In other words, Williams thinks the current inflation is a temporary price shock, not the work of central banks printing money and causing "sticky" inflation throughout the economy.

For there to be true monetary inflation, the money supply needs to increase, and the money needs to get out into the economy for across-the-board prices to rise. We know that US government spending is on the rise, and the Treasury is printing money to pay for the expenses.

A long-term chart of federal government expenditures shows a steady increase from the 1960s all the way to present day. But if we zoom in on the last five years, expenditures have ripped from $5.8 billion in Q1 2022 to $7.9 trillion in Q3 2026.

The M2 Money Stock has also gradually risen historically, since the late 1950s, but it has really taken off in the past five years. From October 2023, when it was $20.7 trillion, M2 has grown to $23.5 trillion in October 2026. That's an increase of 13.6%.

These two charts show us that government expenditures and money-printing are both rising. But to understand where inflation is coming from, we need to analyze velocity of money, which is the frequency at which one unit of currency is used to purchase domestically- produced goods and services within a given time period.

Velocity of money

A high velocity of money shows that money is getting out into the economy and citizens are spending it, causing inflation (along with the money-printing) when there are too many dollars chasing too few goods and services.

If we go back to what happened during the financial crisis of 2007-08, three rounds of quantitative easing (QE) were deployed costing roughly $4 trillion between 2008 and 2014.

The curious thing about all this economic stimulus is that it didn't cause inflation. Not really. Why not? Because the economic stimulus created by the government stayed within the banks. It didn't get out into the economy. A historical inflation chart shows the CPI plunged to 0.09% in 2008 (when the global economy collapsed) but never went above 3% despite three rounds of QE.

This is also shown by the velocity of money. A historical chart shows it declining for a long time, between 1998 and 2020. It fell sharply between 2007 and 2009, corresponding with the Great Recession.

Again, the money created by the government didn't get into the hands of ordinary citizens. The velocity of money slowed, as did consumer spending. The Personal Savings Rate jumped from 1.9 in November 2007 to 7.8 in May 2009. Unsurprisingly, given the country was in recession.

Fast forward to the covid-19 pandemic. The stimulus checks started with Trump and continued with Biden.

M2 Money Stock shot up, between $15.5 trillion in February 2020 to $21.8 trillion in April 2022 - an historic increase driven by Federal Reserve actions and a massive covid relief package.

By the end of Trump's term in 2021, the money supply sat at $19 trillion, an expansion of over 40%.

The difference between the Great Recession and the covid recession was the velocity of money. This time it got into the hands of ordinary citizens through the stimulus checks.

All that free money alongside rock-bottom interest rates - the Federal Funds Rate was static at 0.25% between spring of 2020 and spring of 2022 - pushed inflation to a peak of 9% in June 2022.

Friedman's dictum says that inflation is always a result of money-printing. Well, not always, as we are seeing.

US CPI inflation has gone from 3% in January 2025 to 3.7% in September 2026. June's rate of 3.3% is the lowest since March when the war started.

But this current war and oil price-driven inflation is different from the post-covid inflation caused by supply chain bottlenecks. Both are economic shocks, true.

The difference is reflected in the velocity of money, the savings rate and the amount of household debt being accumulated.

First let's look at the savings rate. In May 2025 it was nearly 5%. By January 2026 it was 4.4%, and it kept falling to 3% in April, before leveling off. While it's risen from June 2022 - the high point of post-covid inflation - it remains far below the long-term historical US average of roughly 8.5%, prompting economists to closely monitor increasing household reliance on credit to manage living costs.

Translation? Inflation is back on, after both Trump and Biden beat it. Americans are saving less and putting more expenses on credit.

US credit card debt has climbed steadily since 2021, when it was less than a trillion dollars, to the current $1.28T in the third quarter of 2026.

More alarming is household debt. It's gone from $17 trillion in Q1 2023 to the currentrecord 19.1 trillion.

The velocity of money increased under Biden, but it has flattened under Trump 2.0. Why did money get into the economy and change hands more often under Biden than Trump? Well, under Biden we had stimulus checks being distributed and cashed. The economy was doing well and that caused people to save less and spend more.

In 2026 we have a different story. From Q1 2025, Velocity of M2 Money Stock has barely budged from 1.39 to 1.41. (In fact, over the last quarter, M2 has actually dropped from 1.42 to 1.41.)

We ask the question: Is government money-printing causing inflation or not? Imo, the answer is no. All the money that's been printed is not getting out into the economy and being spent. We see this by the lack of savings, the high credit card and household debt, and the stalled velocity of money.

Conclusion

The Fed seems to think that inflation is "baked in the cake" and is eyeing a 25-point raise in December or even a 50-point raise. The tightening is predicated on "higher for longer" inflation. Food, energy and housing prices are all elevated, among other categories.

Part of the Fed's mandate is to keep PCE inflation within its 2% target. Inflation right now is overshooting that target. The Fed raised a quarter percentage point in September and held in October.

But what if the economists are wrong and the Fed is tightening in a cycle of lower, rather than higher inflation?

The breakeven inflation rate represents a measure of expected inflation derived from 10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Securities and 10-Year Treasury Inflation-Indexed Constant Maturity Securities, The latest value implies what market participants expect inflation to be in the next 10 years, on average.

The latest value, on Monday, Nov. 23, is 2.13%. On May 15 it was 2.49%.

Inflation expectations in the US as measured by the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers fell to 3.7% in November 2026, the lowest in nine months. But it remains above the 3.4% seen in February before the Iran conflict began.

The case for higher inflation is admittedly solid. As we explained, much of the current inflation is war-related, with oil prices holding around $90 a barrel for Brent and $80 for WTI. There are still restrictions on oil getting through the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on commercial vessels and Middle East pipelines continue.

There are structural deficits for a number of metal commodities that could lead to rising prices in 2027 prices are still expensive, with the prices of seven of 15 categories expected to grow faster than their 20-year historical averages reports:

However, there are equally strong arguments to support the disinflation case. For one, crude oil has definitely come off the boil. In October Brent crude was $117 and WTI was over $100.

Gasoline and diesel prices are falling faster than crude.

Broad commodity indexes are on a multi-week losing streak and selling pressure on precious and industrial metals like copper, aluminum, zinc and nickel has been heavy.

Globally, the US Food Price Index shows a decline in October compared to September. El Nino could certainly raise crop prices but in some parts of the world the milder weather could mean more bountiful harvests. Scientists don't know which climate phenomenon will prevail in 2027, El Nino or a weakening of the polar vortex, which brings a blast of cold Arctic air into lower latitudes.

El Nino vs polar vortex? Which will dominate this winter - Richard Mills

What do the experts say about inflation and interest rates?PIMCO sees a December hike with a risk of one further increase in early 2027 before an extended hold:

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are saying the Fed will eventually pivot to rate cuts as disinflation takes hold.

If inflation is falling and the oil is flowing out of the Middle East, then most people have interest rates wrong. Instead of Fed rate increases in 2027, we may get decreases because of disinflation, which could include falling prices of commodities that aren't in structural deficits.

If the Fed raises in that environment, thinking inflation was more a permanent fixture than a temporary price shock, it wouldn't be necessary and in fact could do the economy more harm than good.

The better strategy imo is to wait and see. If inflation rises in 2027 and the war continues, a hike may be justified. If a peace deal is struck, oil is getting out and inflation slows, becoming disinflation, the table might be set for rate cuts.

Falling interest rates lower the US dollar and decrease the cost of purchasing commodities for holders of non-US dollars, increasing demand for them. A rising tide floats all boats.

Richard (Rick) Mills

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