MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas including mining and precious metals stocks, features a precious metals market analysis article from Anna Radomska.

Something is missing from today's metal selloff... a fresh, powerful rally in the U.S. dollar.

The greenback remains relatively stable below important resistance, struggling to regain its recent bullish momentum and yet, across the metals, sellers are anything but hesitant.

Gold has broken another psychological barrier. Silver has plunged toward an important weekly Fibonacci retracement. Platinum, palladium, and copper have reached or exceeded their latest projected downside objectives.

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Five metals under pressure. One dollar that isn't making a convincing new advance.

That contrast raises an interesting question: are we witnessing another decline driven primarily by dollar strength, or are the metals displaying weakness that deserves attention on its own?

Let's start with the dollar and then see what silver has to say.

U.S. Dollar (DX.F) - Resistance Remains a Tough Obstacle

The dollar has changed relatively little since yesterday's analysis.

Wednesday's Asian session opened with a small bullish gap at 103.749-103.798, but yesterday's bearish gap at 104.22-104.25 remains unclosed and continues to represent nearby resistance.

This leaves the corrective scenario outlined in yesterday's Premium Lab Note in play:

Daily Takeaway: resistances: 104.22-104.25, followed by 104.20-104.60. Supports: 103.40-103.57. A daily close below 103.40 would increase the risk of a decline toward 103.35-103.39 and potentially 102.73.

Silver (SI.F) - Another Support Combination Gives Way

Silver has followed a similarly bearish path. Yesterday, in our Premium Lab Note, we highlighted another important support combination:

And sellers have wasted little time testing that scenario.

Tuesday's fresh local low at 4048.50, combined with the confirmed daily closure of Monday's bullish gap, provided another bearish argument. As a result, Wednesday's Asian session subsequently brought a decline below 4000.

Selling pressure then carried silver beneath the lower boundary of the red declining channel on W1 and toward another important Fibonacci level. The day's low reached 3798, testing the weekly 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the upward move from April 2025 to February 2026, located around 3800, which puts another significant technical support area under pressure.

What If Buyers Fail to Defend 3800?

The next potential downside target lies around 3628-3630, where the August 2025 low converges with the daily 261.8% Fibonacci extension marked on the daily chart. At this point, it is worth keeping in mind that further weakness could expose the historical support zone at 3507-3549.50, based on previously broken highs from October 2024 and March 2025, followed by the psychological 3500 barrier.

Of course, the deeply oversold daily and weekly indicators leave room for a technical rebound. However, such a move would need confirmation before challenging the prevailing bearish picture.

Daily Takeaway: the nearest support: 3800. A confirmed breakdown below this area could expose 3628-3630, followed by 3507-3549.50 and 3500. Recovering the broken 4000 area would be an initial sign of improvement.

What About the Other Four Markets?

Gold has extended its decline below a major psychological barrier and challenged an important weekly support combination. The latest selling pressure has brought another set of daily Fibonacci objectives into focus, while deeply oversold conditions make the next reaction particularly interesting.

Platinum has reached the daily 200% Fibonacci extension highlighted in our previous analysis. Sellers are now approaching another psychological barrier, where the reaction of buyers could help determine whether the decline continues, or a technical recovery begins.

Palladium has pushed through another projected Fibonacci objective, bringing an important historical low back into focus. The bearish momentum remains substantial, although increasingly oversold conditions deserve attention.

Copper has reached and temporarily moved below the support combination identified in yesterday's Lab Note. The next daily closing signal could be especially important, with another historical bullish gap waiting below if sellers maintain their advantage.

Final Thought - Two Markets, Two Very Different Battles

There's an interesting contrast between the dollar and silver in today's charts.

The dollar is struggling to overcome overhead resistance, while silver has already broken through several important support levels.

One market is having trouble moving higher. The other is having trouble stopping its decline.

And that's an important distinction. Although the dollar and precious metals often move in opposite directions, their technical pictures don't always develop at the same pace. That's why it's worth examining what each market is actually confronting.

For the dollar, the question is whether buyers can overcome resistance or sellers will gain enough strength to trigger a correction.

For silver, the immediate challenge is defending a major weekly Fibonacci retracement after a substantial decline.

Stay patient, respect the levels, and let the market show its hand before committing fresh risk.

Anna

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