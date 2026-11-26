MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary from Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst that publishes the Daily Gold Trading Report.

Gold is trading near $3,571 this morning, up about $145 from Wednesday's $3,426 capitulation low after a hot PCE print. The bias is Bearish, with $3,634 as the line in the sand, and no US data today with markets closed for Thanksgiving.

Thursday's session is open in thin holiday trading and gold is trading near $3,571, after Wednesday flushed to $3,426, its lowest since September 2025, on a hot October PCE print and then recovered about $145 overnight. The TradingView 1-hour snapshot printed $3,569.695 and the 30-minute snapshot printed $3,572.860 at 07:02 to 07:03 PKT. Wednesday's New York session ended near $3,511, and the overnight recovery ran through $3,576 before steadying near $3,571.

The intraday map

The map for today is drawn from this morning's session and the week's structure. Resistance stacks at $3,679 (R4), Tuesday's overnight push high, then $3,660 (R3), Tuesday's midday bounce high, $3,634 (R2), Monday's close and the line in the sand for the bias, and $3,600 (R1), the round number the overnight recovery stalled under. The pivot sits at $3,571, this morning's live spot at the TradingView snapshot. Below, $3,570 (S1) sits one dollar under the pivot, $3,560 (S2) is Wednesday's open area, $3,545 (S3) is the level whose five hourly closes below it flipped the bias Strongly Bearish on Wednesday, and $3,533 (S4) is the overnight low before the bounce. The bias is Bearish: Wednesday flushed gold to $3,426 and then bought it back about $145, the 1-hour chart still shows a staircase of lower highs, and gold still trades far below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. A sustained hourly close above $3,634 flips the bias to Neutral, toward $3,660, then $3,679; a sustained hourly close below $3,545 flips it back to Strongly Bearish, toward $3,533, then $3,503, then $3,426.

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Charts are annotated TradingView OANDA:XAUUSD snapshots captured this morning, with all nine levels drawn on the 1-hour chart and six on the 30-minute chart (R4, R3 and R2 sit above its visible range), and the pivot at the live spot of $3,571.

Why the macro tape turned

The Federal Reserve holds its policy rate at 3.75% to 4.00%, and the next decision is due December 9. The October inflation report hardened the hike case decisively: headline PCE rose 3.8% on the year as expected, and core PCE, the Fed's preferred gauge, rose 3.3% on the year against 3.2% expected and up from 3.1% in September. The second estimate of third-quarter GDP printed 4.3% against about 3.5% expected, and jobless claims came in at 189,000 against 200,000 expected. The minutes of the October meeting showed nearly all officials viewed further rate increases as likely appropriate, with two arguing that if inflation data disappoints there would be grounds for a hike of more than 25 basis points in December. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said rates may need to rise by 100 basis points or more, or see an immediate half-point adjustment in December, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said several more hikes, possibly up to four, may be needed, and New York Fed President John Williams said persistently high inflation supports additional tightening, with the pace decided by incoming data. Markets are assigning about a 95% probability to a 25 basis point December hike, with about a 58% to 63% probability of another hike in January and about 81% odds of a hike by the March meeting, and JPMorgan expects hikes in December, January and March that would take the benchmark to 4.50% to 4.75%. The one softening factor is Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who warned that the Fed could jeopardize economic growth by raising rates too aggressively. Fed officials enter their pre-meeting blackout on November 28.

The 10-year Treasury yield is holding near 4.84% to 4.89%, just under the 5.00% threshold, after sliding to 4.84% on Wednesday, its lowest since November 9, with the 2-year at about 4.685% and the 30-year near 5.29%. Holding non-yielding gold while the 10-year pays near 5% carries a real opportunity cost, and that cost jumped with the hot October PCE print and has stayed high since. The dollar index is at about 103.61 to 103.88, near its 19-month high after briefly touching 104.59 on Monday, and it has now risen for four straight weeks. Gold fell against a softer dollar on Tuesday and again into Wednesday's PCE print, which tells the story: the hike repricing, not the dollar, is doing the damage. The November consumer confidence index printed 103.3, well above October's 91.9 and the 92.5 forecast, its highest reading since January of last year, which keeps the Fed's hawkish case intact. Central banks remain the structural counterweight: the World Gold Council reports central banks added 321 tonnes of gold in the third quarter of 2026, up 42% from a year earlier, bringing purchases for the year to 675 tonnes through September. The banks are diverging on the outlook: Goldman Sachs has cut its end-2027 target to $4,650 an ounce from $4,800, its second cut this month after cutting from $5,400, UBS has lowered its forecast for this quarter by 10% to $4,500, while Morgan Stanley still sees $5,250 by the fourth quarter of 2027 and JPMorgan foresees a recovery to $4,500 by the end of 2027.

Crude oil whipsawed on Wednesday even as the Middle East risk stayed live. West Texas Intermediate is trading near $80.47 to $82.97 a barrel and Brent near $89.87 to $93.06, after Brent rose 1.82% to $93.06 on a Houthi claim of an attack on Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery, then gave back part of the gain as traders weighed a global supply surplus ahead of an OPEC+ meeting this weekend. Iran claimed a fourth tanker was hit by a mine in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, according to the Fars news agency, adding to a string of vessels targeted recently, and Iraq is pressing OPEC+ to lift output. The driver is diplomacy, not supply: the Qatari prime minister said Qatar is working with both Iran and the US to revive the negotiation process and met US Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio to discuss Iran talks, and crude has hovered near a three-month low despite the tanker incidents, with the International Energy Agency projecting a fourth-quarter supply surplus of about 1.7 million barrels a day. Higher oil feeds inflation expectations and the case for another Fed hike, which pressures gold, while a fresh Hormuz incident can push oil and gold up together on the haven bid. Washington added a second front on Wednesday with fresh tariffs under Section 301 on 14 trading partners, including India, China, Japan and the European Union.

What to watch today

Today is Thanksgiving in the United States, markets are closed and there is no US data, so the session is about thin holiday tape and the weekend, not scheduled releases. The watch list is the OPEC+ meeting this weekend, the Fed's pre-meeting blackout starting November 28, and the December 9 decision. It is a day for watching whether the $3,600 ceiling holds or the $3,545 floor gives way.

Wednesday's washout and recovery: gold fell to $3,426, its lowest since September 2025, down 2.34% on the day at the lows, after the hot PCE print, then buyers stepped in and carried it back to about $3,571 by this morning, about $145 off the low The PCE print: core PCE rose 3.3% on the year against 3.2% expected and up from 3.1% in September, headline PCE rose 3.8% as expected, the second estimate of third-quarter GDP printed 4.3% against about 3.5% expected, and jobless claims came in at 189,000 against 200,000 expected The Fed picture: markets price about a 95% chance of a 25 basis point December hike, with about a 58% to 63% chance of another hike in January and about 81% odds of a hike by March, and JPMorgan expects hikes in December, January and March, after Fed Governor Waller said rates may need to rise by 100 basis points or more, St. Louis Fed President Musalem said several more hikes, possibly up to four, may be needed, and New York Fed President Williams said more tightening looks likely, while Treasury Secretary Bessent warned the Fed could jeopardize growth by hiking too aggressively Yields and the dollar: the 10-year Treasury yield is holding near 4.84% to 4.89%, just under the 5.00% threshold, after sliding to 4.84% on Wednesday, its lowest since November 9, and the dollar index is at about 103.61 to 103.88, near its 19-month high after briefly touching 104.59 on Monday Oil whipsawed: Brent is trading near $89.87 to $93.06 a barrel and WTI near $80.47 to $82.97, after Brent rose 1.82% to $93.06 on a Houthi claim of an attack on Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery, and Iran claimed a fourth tanker was hit by a mine in the Strait of Hormuz, while traders weigh a supply surplus ahead of an OPEC+ meeting this weekend and Qatar works to revive US-Iran talks Equities sold off with gold: more than $1 trillion in US equity value was erased shortly after the opening bell, with the S and P 500 sliding toward 7,150, the Nasdaq 100 dropping more than 2%, the Dow down 800 points, and Bitcoin breaking below $60,000, and silver fell to near $39 an ounce Bullish trigger: a fresh Hormuz headline, or thin-market haven buying, carries gold through $3,600, with a sustained hourly close above $3,600 (R1) as the trigger and $3,634 (R2), then $3,660 (R3), as targets, and a close above $3,634 flips the bias to Neutral Bearish trigger: the bounce fails under $3,600 and thin-market drift takes over, with a sustained hourly close below $3,545 (S3) as the trigger and $3,533 (S4), then $3,503, then $3,426, as targets, and a close below $3,545 flips the bias back to Strongly Bearish

About the author: I'm Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst. I publish the Daily Gold Trading Report, a professional daily XAU/USD report with exact intraday levels, annotated charts, and full macro coverage, at substack.

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