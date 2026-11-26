MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks issues market commentary fromdeVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

Bitcoin is trading as an amplified bet on AI and investors who treat it differently right now risk misreading its next move, warns the CEO ofdeVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The comments from Nigel Green come as Bitcoin plunged to around $57,000 before recovering to $61,000 on Thursday morning. The rebound came as AI shares, including Nvidia and Anthropic, recovered.

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The numbers back him up. Over the 30 trading days to 16 November, daily moves in Bitcoin and the Nasdaq Composite showed a correlation of 0.67. On 5 November, the Nasdaq fell 5.5% and Bitcoin dropped by the same amount, while gold edged higher.

By mid-November, Bitcoin had fallen for six weeks in a row, its longest losing streak since February. In mid-October it changed hands above $81,000.

Nigel Green explains why the two now move together.

Investors grew more cautious this week after the US Trade Representative proposed fresh tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act, reviving fears of a wider trade fight. Sentiment steadied once buyers returned to AI shares.

Reports that Michael Burry, the investor famed for betting against markets, has moved to a long position in Nvidia lifted the mood further.

The deVere CEO says these forces will likely set Bitcoin's near-term direction.

With US markets closed for Thanksgiving, Bitcoin trades on Thursday without its usual anchor, and traders broadly expect it to hold a range around $60,000.

Nigel Green believes the tight link with tech stocks is temporary.

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